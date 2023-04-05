Northern Ireland begin the post-Kenny Shiels era with Thursday’s trip to Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland begin the post-Kenny Shiels era with Thursday’s trip to Wales

By Press Association
Northern Ireland are entering a new era after the departure of Kenny Shiels (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Northern Ireland are entering a new era after the departure of Kenny Shiels (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Northern Ireland start the post-Kenny Shiels era on Thursday with interim manager Andy Waterworth saying it has been a difficult time for the players following a change in management.

Shiels left his position in January after nearly four years at the helm, during which he led the country’s women’s team to a first-ever major tournament in Euro 2022.

Waterworth, the Irish Football Association’s head of elite player development, has taken over for what he expects to be his one and only game in charge, Thursday’s friendly with Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The 36-year-old former Glentoran and Linfield striker is being assisted by former Northern Ireland internationals Aaron Hughes, who was appointed as the IFA’s first technical director in November, and Roy Carroll in Cardiff.

On the situation facing the squad, Waterworth said: “It hasn’t been easy because as a player you want clarity and this has been sprung on them. But due to their focus it’s been easier for me as a coach.

“I knew they would be professional because they are playing for the national team, but what has impressed me is that they are so focused on their work.

“They’ve been very welcoming and have trained really well. I think the game’s come at the right time.”

IFA director of women’s football Angela Platt and Hughes, the former defender who won 112 caps for his country before retiring in 2019, have been tasked with finding Shiels’ permanent successor.

Northern Ireland Press Conference – St Mary’s Stadium – Thursday 14th July
Kenny Shiels’ time as manager of Northern Ireland’s women’s team came to an end in January after nearly four years (John Walton/PA)

Northern Ireland, as yet, do not have any fixtures pencilled in before the start of the inaugural Nations League in September, although the squad are likely to get together before then.

“I’ve been asked to step in here and lead on coaching for this game,” said Waterworth, who started studying for his coaching badges at the age of 16.

“Angela and Aaron have given me the reasons why, and I trust them. My conversations with them have not been anything past this camp.

“I’m excited and nervous (about the game), the same feelings a player would have in a national squad. Any time wearing the badge and representing your country, those emotions come with it.

“I’ve watched a lot of (women’s) games, even on the flight home with the men’s under-19 team last week I was watching game after game after game.

Northern Ireland v Latvia – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – UEFA Qualifier – Group D – Windsor Park
Veteran Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan has not entertained any thoughts of retiring from international football (Liam McBurney/PA)

“But it’s only when you’re exposed to people and have conversations with them that you get to know their personalities. That’s what really helps.”

Northern Ireland failed to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, finishing behind England and Austria in their group, but claimed a record points tally of 19 in qualifying.

The return of record goalscorer Rachel Furness, who stepped away from international duty in August for personal reasons, has boosted Waterworth’s squad.

Captain Marissa Callaghan has also continued her Northern Ireland career, with the 37-year-old midfielder saying: “I’m enjoying my football and as long as I can contribute to the team I’ll keep coming on board.

“We’ve had a lot of success, taken it to another level, and we want to build on that. I wouldn’t say we were in limbo.”

