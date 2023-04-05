Lawyers for Liverpool fans at Champions League final file claims against UEFA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lawyers for Liverpool fans at Champions League final file claims against UEFA

By Press Association
Liverpool fans were caught up in chaotic scenes before last season’s Champions League final in Paris (Adam Davy/PA)
Lawyers acting on behalf of Liverpool supporters caught up in the chaos at last season’s Champions League final in Paris have formally filed almost 900 claims against UEFA.

An independent review concluded in February that UEFA bore “primary responsibility” for what almost led to a “mass fatality catastrophe” at the showpiece game last May.

Fans found themselves penned against stadium perimeter fences ahead of the match against Real Madrid due to organisational failings and were then tear-gassed by French police.

Liverpool supporters found themselves penned against perimeter fences outside Stade de France
Law firm Leigh Day on Monday issued a group personal injury claim on behalf of 887 Reds fans at the Liverpool District Registry of the High Court.

The firm is bringing the claim on the basis UEFA failed to ensure a safe and secure environment for those attending and could owe a legal liability to those who suffered physical and/or psychological injuries.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin last month apologised for the chaotic scenes at Stade de France and expressed his relief “nothing terrible happened”.

The independent review published in February found European football’s governing body was primarily responsible for serious congestion problems outside the ground.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin apologised for the chaos
Ceferin also appeared to allude to his organisation’s culpability in the disorder at Wednesday’s UEFA Congress in Lisbon, vowing to learn from the event.

“We must never forget the mistakes of the past and we must remain humble at all times,” he said.

“Nothing can ever be taken for granted.

“Unfortunately, unlike goalkeepers, leaders can never keep a ‘clean sheet’. No leader can boast an unblemished record, however much they invest and however passionate, professional or experienced they are.

“There are always a few stains, a few mistakes that tarnish our reputation, errors they would love to erase.

“I am no different and UEFA is no different. The most important thing is to understand the mistake and change, not to repeat them.”

UEFA initially blamed fans for creating the chaos by arriving late and, in some cases, with counterfeit tickets. But the independent report said those accusations were “manifestly inaccurate”.

UEFA later implemented a refund scheme for those who bought tickets for the final, which was won 1-0 by Real Madrid, after acknowledging the “negative experience”.

