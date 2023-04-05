Glitterballs! The Beckhams take to the dancefloor – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association April 5 2023, 6.01pm Share Glitterballs! The Beckhams take to the dancefloor – Wednesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4281466/glitterballs-the-beckhams-take-to-the-dancefloor-wednesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link The Beckhams enjoyed a salsa lesson (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 5. Football A salsa lesson for Mr and Mrs Beckham. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) Erling Haaland was back. A familiar face returns to training! 😅 pic.twitter.com/PHwfKqoyiB— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 5, 2023 Romelu Lukaku called for real action. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Romelu Lukaku Bolingoli (@romelulukaku) Chelsea supported him. We're all with you, Rom. 💙 pic.twitter.com/XzxDd5mn1E— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 5, 2023 Villa players were still celebrating Bertrand Traore’s late winner. “Don’t shoot” 😂 what a guy #UTV pic.twitter.com/xKDmB794gt— John McGinn (@jmcginn7) April 5, 2023 Enjoyable one last night… See you at Villa Park 🏡 pic.twitter.com/hhsbOlGHPT— Tyrone Mings (@TyroneMings) April 5, 2023 Alex Iwobi was on a mission. See You Soon!@Everton @project17_ pic.twitter.com/2RbDzBmDG3— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) April 5, 2023 Jermain Defoe met a group of young players. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jermain Defoe OBE (@iamjermaindefoe) Golf Players were counting down to the Masters. ⏰ Thursday @TheMasters #themasters pic.twitter.com/XZxIzxk4I1— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) April 5, 2023 Practice almost done ✅ Ready to get going this week – vamos! pic.twitter.com/EMDIz6jbQ7— Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) April 5, 2023 View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ryder Cup Europe (@rydercupeurope) Sir Nick Faldo put minds at rest about the Masters Champions Dinner. I’m sure you’re all wondering about the temperature in the room, it was all calm and cool. Only the tortilla soup was spicy hot! 😅 https://t.co/Q3nsT1Uwal— Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) April 5, 2023 Cricket A big day for Eoin Morgan. I’m very grateful to have received Honorary Life Membership of @MCCOfficial 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/NPNDDxo2lz— Eoin Morgan (@Eoin16) April 5, 2023 KP bigged up the Middle East. The Middle East is THE place to be! Whether you like it or not, the growth, safety, security, schools & sunshine is unarguable & the global future! pic.twitter.com/NoIglZrAAH— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 5, 2023 