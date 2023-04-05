Maro Itoje calls on Premiership Rugby to halt player exodus to France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Maro Itoje calls on Premiership Rugby to halt player exodus to France

By Press Association
Maro Itoje insists more must be done to keep England players in the Premiership (Ben Whitley/PA)
Maro Itoje insists more must be done to keep England players in the Premiership (Ben Whitley/PA)

Maro Itoje has called on Premiership Rugby to halt the player exodus to France as he refused to rule out moving overseas when his Saracens contract expires next year.

Itoje’s clear preference is to remain in north London but he is concerned by the number of England internationals signing for Top 14 clubs in deals that begin when the World Cup is over.

Sam Simmonds, David Ribbans, Joe Marchant and Luke Cowan-Dickie are some of the players in the prime of their careers to have accepted the better financial rewards available across The Channel.

Maro Itoje is one of England's most influential players
Maro Itoje is one of England’s most influential players (Ben Whitley/PA)

While Premiership clubs operate under a £5million salary cap, in France the limit is much higher at £9.4million.

England’s restriction on picking players outside the Premiership is now coming under growing pressure, but neither the Rugby Football Union nor Premiership Rugby are willing to relax this rule as negotiations over the new Professional Game Agreement continue.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall recently called for joint contracts to be considered, allowing clubs to share the cost of their England players with the RFU and Itoje insists a solution must be found.

“First and foremost I love playing for Saracens. I love Saracens. In an ideal world I would love to spend the majority, if not the rest, of my career at Saracens,” Itoje said.

“Saracens is a club that I love being a part of. I want to stay here, I want to stay in England, I want to keep playing my rugby in England.

Explosive Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds is among the England players heading overseas
Explosive Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds is among the England players heading overseas (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I think it’s good for the game to have English players in England. I think it’s good for the game to have a situation where the Premiership is thriving, English players are in England, the clubs have their English players…I think that’s a situation where all parties win.

“But unfortunately, at the moment, we have a situation where for numerous reasons, there are a number of regulations and requirements that are making it more and more difficult for English players to stay in England.

“I think we’re seeing an unfortunate trend at the moment. There are numerous quality English players in their prime who are going abroad, which has never really happened before in my playing career.

“Normally it’s players at the end of their careers going abroad for a year or two. Most English players want to stay in England and play their rugby in England.

“We need to make it more attractive for the clubs to have English players. PRL needs to make it more attractive for the clubs to have English players.

“We need to find solutions to that problem. But all things being equal, I would love to be at Saracens.”

Anthony Watson’s name could be added to the growing list of England stars heading to France as he considers his next move knowing his Leicester contract expires in June.

Watson, a two-time Lions tourists and veteran of the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, would be the highest profile departure yet with the 29-year-old wing considering a switch to Castres despite his desire to stay in the Premiership.

“I wouldn’t say all those players are desperate to leave the country but circumstances have forced them to do so. It’s being discussed amongst the lads,” Watson told The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

Anthony Watson would rather stay in the Premiership than head overseas
Anthony Watson would rather stay in the Premiership than head overseas (Ben Whitley/PA)

“I don’t really know any other profession where you’re punished for being at the top of your game. That’s what it’s like for a lot of England internationals.

“At this stage of my career, ideally I’d like to live at home close to my parents. My missus isn’t from here so we have no help with the little one from her side.

“My parents are based in Surrey. That’s the ideal scenario for myself. I want to play for England as much as possible but I would also explore an opportunity in France if it came about.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
2
Traffic on Seagate which will be in the Low Emission Zone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
3
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
4
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
5
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street in Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
7
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
8
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038226 - With the Queen's funeral now being a Bank Holiday, we're hoping to get pictures of deserted city centres and streets that are usually busy. Picture Shows; Murraygate, Dundee, 19th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
9
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
10
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

Reece Rodger has been missing since March 18. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Disappearance of Fife dad Reece Rodger to feature on Channel 5 show
Celebrated concert pianist Joanna MacGregor.
Top pianist for Fife Easter concert
Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
Thompson leaves Stirling Sheriff Court.
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman
Kenny Rogers 2009 date in Dundee would go down as one of the best in Caird Hall history. Image: DC Thomson.
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show
Jim Baxter beats goalkeeper Gordon Banks from the penalty spot to give Scotland a two goal lead. Image: SNS.
Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963
Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP

Editor's Picks