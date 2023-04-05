Mourinho to Moyes – Managers who went back with Lampard set for Chelsea return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mourinho to Moyes – Managers who went back with Lampard set for Chelsea return

By Press Association
Jose Mourinho had two stints at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Jose Mourinho had two stints at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Frank Lampard is set to return for his second spell as Chelsea manager, the PA news agency understands.

The former Blues and England midfielder replaces the sacked Graham Potter until the end of the season, just over two years since he was dismissed from the role at Stamford Bridge.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how some other managers have fared second time around at the same top-flight club.

Jose Mourinho – Chelsea

Jose Mourinho's second spell at Stamford Bridge ended in the sack
Jose Mourinho’s second spell at Stamford Bridge ended in the sack (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea were English football’s dominant force in Mourinho’s first spell in charge (2004-07), winning five major trophies, and his reappointment in 2013 initially appeared to have been a masterstroke.

The Blues won a third league title under the ‘Special One’ in his second season back (2014-15) and also the League Cup.

But he was sacked seven months later after the club’s spectacular decline, losing nine of their 16 league games at the start of 2015-16 to sit one point above the bottom three.

Kenny Dalglish – Liverpool

Premier League success eluded Kenny Dalglish second time round as manager at Anfield
Premier League success eluded Kenny Dalglish second time round as manager at Anfield (Nick Potts/PA)

Dalglish had enjoyed similar dominance to Mourinho in his first stint in charge at Anfield, winning three league titles and two FA Cups.

He returned to the helm after a 20-year absence to replace Hodgson in 2011, initially as caretaker.

Dalglish led Liverpool to League Cup success – their first major trophy in six years – and to the FA Cup final, but their eighth-placed league finish was their worst since 1994.

Liverpool had failed to qualify for the Champions League for the third successive season and Dalglish was sacked after a year in the job.

Kevin Keegan – Newcastle

Kevin Keegan's second spell in charge of Newcastle was short-lived
Kevin Keegan’s second spell in charge of Newcastle was short-lived (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Keegan was first appointed Newcastle boss in 1992 and after winning promotion turned them into Premier League title challengers.

They were famously pipped by Manchester United and finished runners-up in 1995-96.

‘King Kev’ resigned in early 1997 and, after spells in charge of Fulham, England and Manchester City, he returned to St James’ Park in January 2008.

He resigned the following September after a fall-out with owner Mike Ashley over the club’s management structure and player recruitment policy.

David Moyes – West Ham

West Ham have enjoyed European football in David Moyes' second spell as boss
West Ham have enjoyed European football in David Moyes’ second spell as boss (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Moyes led West Ham to top-flight safety in his first seven-month spell as boss in 2017-18 but was not offered a new contract.

The Hammers appointed Manuel Pellegrini and, after sacking the Chilean, reappointed Moyes halfway through the 2018-19 campaign.

Moyes’ return proved successful as the Hammers climbed the table to finish 10th.

Another relegation fight followed, but the Scot secured them European football for two years running with successive finishes of sixth and seventh before this season’s struggles.

Harry Redknapp – Portsmouth

Harry Redknapp won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008
Harry Redknapp won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Redknapp guided Portsmouth into the Premier League in 2003 and kept them up the following season before quitting to join fierce rivals Southampton.

After relegation with the Saints, he resigned halfway through the 2005-06 campaign and returned to Fratton Park.

He rescued Pompey from relegation trouble and then led them to a best Premier League finish of ninth in 2006-07.

Redknapp went even better in 2007-08 when Pompey finished eighth and qualified for European football by lifting the FA Cup.

Roy Hodgson – Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson is back in the Selhurst Park dugout
Roy Hodgson is back in the Selhurst Park dugout (Steven Paston/PA)

Lampard is set to be the second manager to go back to an old Premier League club this year after Hodgson returned to Crystal Palace last month.

The former England boss was in charge of the Eagles between 2017 and 2021 and stepped up as interim boss after his replacement Patrick Vieira was sacked following a 12-match winless run.

Hodgson duly ended that streak in his first game back in charge, with a 2-1 win over Leicester boosting their survival hopes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
2
Traffic on Seagate which will be in the Low Emission Zone. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee low emission zones – how to check if your car is affected
3
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
4
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
5
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street in Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Man, 37, taken to hospital after Dundee stabbing
6
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street
7
Tom Cleghorn, whose family has run the Westport Shop in Cupar for seven decades, says the time is right to retire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cupar man to retire and sell shop after 70 years of family ownership
8
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038226 - With the Queen's funeral now being a Bank Holiday, we're hoping to get pictures of deserted city centres and streets that are usually busy. Picture Shows; Murraygate, Dundee, 19th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Man seen brandishing weapon during fight in Dundee city centre
9
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react
10
Jimmy Fyffe's horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.
Dundee United director Jimmy Fyffe hopes Tangerines can complete dream double as his horse…

More from The Courier

Reece Rodger has been missing since March 18. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Disappearance of Fife dad Reece Rodger to feature on Channel 5 show
Celebrated concert pianist Joanna MacGregor.
Top pianist for Fife Easter concert
Dundee youth product Lyall Cameron is shining in dark blue. Images: SNS/Shutterstock.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron: Goals, a 'head screwed on' and what's next for the…
John Forbes averaged one crime every 40 hours throughout the eight-week period.
Dundee crack addict stole nurse's car from Ninewells in 80-day crime spree
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Marcus Flucker, Youth MSYP for Angus South.
Angus teen reveals key to tackling disposable vape crisis
Thompson leaves Stirling Sheriff Court.
'Creepy' Kinross-shire support worker assaulted vulnerable teenager and woman
Kenny Rogers 2009 date in Dundee would go down as one of the best in Caird Hall history. Image: DC Thomson.
Kenny Rogers: The Gambler had fans in raptures at special Dundee show
Jim Baxter beats goalkeeper Gordon Banks from the penalty spot to give Scotland a two goal lead. Image: SNS.
Fife football great Jim Baxter was the hammer of the English in 1963
Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Increase in lockdown puppies leading to spate of sheep attacks, warns Perthshire farmer-turned-MSP

Editor's Picks