Davy Klaassen left bleeding after being struck by an object in Dutch Cup tie

By Press Association
Ajax’s Davy Klaassen was injured after being hit on the head by an object from the Feyenoord crowd (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen was left bleeding from the head and unable to continue after being hit on the head by an object thrown from the crowd during an ill-tempered Dutch Cup semi-final between Ajax and Feyenoord.

Klaassen scored the winning goal for visitors Ajax as they defeated their De Klassieker rivals 2-1 in Rotterdam, but his 51st-minute strike led to the ugly scenes which overshadowed the match.

As he was celebrating with team-mates a projectile was launched from a section of Feyenoord fans near the touchline, striking Klaassen on the back of the head. Blood was soon seen seeping from the wound and the teams were led from the pitch by match officials.

They spent more than 15 minutes in the dressing rooms with the continuation of the match uncertain.

Prior to the restart, Feyenoord assistant John de Wolf used a microphone to address the home supporters and is reported to have appealed for calm.

Klaassen was among the players to return to the field but after attempting to resume the game he sat on the turf and gestured that he was unable to continue. He was attended by medical staff and replaced by Brian Brobbey as Ajax closed out victory.

