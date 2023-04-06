On this day in 2018: Katie Archibald wins Commonwealth gold

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Katie Archibald added Commonwealth champion to her long list of accolades on this day five years ago.

Archibald, an Olympic, world and European champion in various disciplines, took gold in the women’s individual pursuit in Brisbane, having broken the Games record in a blistering qualifying session.

Her only previous Commonwealth medal was the bronze she won in the points race in Glasgow four years earlier.

GOLD! Team Scotland's second gold of #GC2018 comes from an outstanding ride from @_katiearchibald in the 3000m Individual Pursuit! #TeamSccot2018 pic.twitter.com/l50KTMnoRX — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) April 6, 2018

Archibald, then aged 24, said before racing began gold was the only colour she wanted and swiftly delivered, covering the 3,000m distance in three minutes 26.088 seconds to beat Australian Rebecca Wiasak.

She had set the record at 3:24.119 in a qualifying session which saw three riders go under the previous record, set by England’s Joanna Rowsell Shand in Glasgow.

“It means a lot, especially in the individual pursuit because it’s not an Olympic event,” said Archibald.

“2014 always stands out as a big year for Joanna Rowsell to kind of echo, because she had the title and the Games record.

Siblings Katie and John Archibald enjoyed a memorable day in Brisbane in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“You look at the success she carried from that point in her career. I’d be very proud.”

Fired up by his sister’s performance, Archibald’s brother John then added another medal to Scotland’s tally with silver in the men’s 4,000m individual pursuit as England’s Charlie Tanfield clinched gold.

“I watched her heat run and the pressure was on her,” said John Archibald.

“The Commonwealth Games record went and they all went better than her personal best so she had her back against the wall but she pulled out and delivered on the day and that got me going.”