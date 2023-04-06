Tottenham are in a bit of a mess – Harry Redknapp

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Redknapp has described Tottenham as a “bit of a mess” but insists his former club can still secure Champions League qualification.

Spurs dropped out of the Premier League’s top four on Wednesday with wins for Newcastle and Manchester United leaving them three points adrift of a Champions League place having played a game more than their two rivals.

It has been a turbulent time at Tottenham with the departure of manager Antonio Conte and managing director of football Fabio Paratici taking a leave of absence after FIFA extended his ban in Italy worldwide.

Cristian Stellini (left) is in charge of Tottenham until the end of the season following the departure of Antonio Conte (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Conte’s former assistant Cristian Stellini is in charge for the rest of the season, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino among those viewed as potential candidates for the post long-term.

“They are in a bit of a mess,” former Spurs boss Redknapp told the PA news agency.

“It was always going to be difficult (keeping) Conte after his outburst (post-match at Southampton) and it’s a strange situation at the club now.

“But they could still finish fourth in the league. I thought Liverpool were nailed on for top four after they beat Man United 7-0 but their form has dipped.

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with taking over at Tottenham this summer (PA Wire via DPA)

“Brighton and Newcastle are the form teams right now. Man United might sneak over the line in third or fourth, but they are still short of quality.

“I’m not sure what happens at Tottenham in the summer.

“It looked as if Nagelsmann might go to Tottenham, now Chelsea are in for him after changing their manager. ‘Poch’ would be a popular choice, but he could do Chelsea or Tottenham.

“Whoever comes in has got to bring in quality players in the summer. It doesn’t matter how clever you are, you’ve got to have good players.”

Redknapp twice led Tottenham to top-four Premier League finishes between 2008 and 2012 when Croatia star Luka Modric was a mainstay of the Spurs midfield.

Harry Redknapp will manage the England team again at Soccer Aid for UNICEF at Old Trafford in June (Stella Pictures)

Modric has since gone on to have a glittering career at Real Madrid, winning the Ballon d’Or in 2018 and playing in five Champions League-winning teams as well as picking up multiple other honours.

The 37-year-old’s contract is up this summer and he has been linked with a move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, but Redknapp insists Spurs should try to re-sign their former player.

“Tottenham need better recruitment, especially someone who can put their foot on the ball in midfield,” said Redknapp, who will again be managing the England team at Soccer Aid for UNICEF at Old Trafford in June.

“If I was them I’d be looking at Luka Modric if he leaves Real Madrid. I’d take him for two years.

Tottenham should attempt to re-sign former midfielder Luka Modric this summer, says Harry Redknapp (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“They need someone to run the game for them and he does that with his quality in midfield.

“Look at them at Everton on Monday. They go one up (against 10 men) but kept giving the ball away.”

Redknapp’s nephew Frank Lampard is set for a shock Chelsea return as interim manager until the end of the season following Graham Potter’s departure at Stamford Bridge.

The former Blues midfielder was Chelsea boss for 18 months before his own dismissal in January 2021, and Redknapp believes Lampard could oversee a Champions League shock against holders Real Madrid in their forthcoming quarter-final tie.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are set to do Champions League battle again at the quarter-final stage (John Walton/PA)

He said: “They’ve had a difficult season but I think they’ve got a great chance against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

“They’ve got some great players and just need a centre-forward. I think the lad at Napoli (Victor Osimhen) would be the icing on the cake.

“Whoever goes in there has got a fantastic chance of being successful and I expect them to be back up there next season.”

