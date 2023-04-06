Faulty pitch cover holds up Glamorgan’s season opener against Gloucestershire By Press Association April 6 2023, 1.13pm Share Faulty pitch cover holds up Glamorgan’s season opener against Gloucestershire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4283839/faulty-pitch-cover-holds-up-glamorgans-season-opener-against-gloucestershire/ Copy Link Glamorgan’s opening match of the season against Gloucestershire was held up by a faulty hover cover (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A faulty pitch cover has held up Glamorgan’s first game of the season against Gloucestershire. The LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two fixture in Cardiff had initially been affected by rain on the opening morning of the 2023 domestic season. Glamorgan soon ran into further problems when the Sophia Gardens Test match venue had been cleared for a 12pm restart. Unfortunately, due to a mechanical problem with the hover cover, there will be no play before lunch.Lunch will be taken at 12:30pm with play due to resume at 1:10pm.#GLAMvGLOS | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/n21RyYtonV— Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) April 6, 2023 "Unfortunately, due to a mechanical problem with the hover cover, there will be no play before lunch," the Welsh county posted on its official Twitter account. "Lunch will be taken at 12:30pm with play due to resume at 1:10pm." Only four balls had been possible before rain forced the players from the field just after 11am, with Gloucestershire with no score for no losses after being asked to bat first. 