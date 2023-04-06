Few can understand what Adam Peaty goes through – Duncan Scott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Few can understand what Adam Peaty goes through – Duncan Scott

By Press Association
Adam Peaty, left, and Duncan Scott have won silver for Team GB in the last two Olympics in the men’s 4×100 medley relay event (Joe Giddens/PA)
Adam Peaty, left, and Duncan Scott have won silver for Team GB in the last two Olympics in the men's 4×100 medley relay event (Joe Giddens/PA)

Duncan Scott believes there are few people who can appreciate the pressures on Adam Peaty after the triple Olympic champion revealed he was struggling with his mental health.

Peaty would have been a star attraction at this week’s British Swimming Championships but he withdrew, saying on social media he was “tired” and “not enjoying the sport” as he had done for the last decade.

He continues to train and still has his sights set on Paris 2024, where he can emulate only Michael Phelps among men by winning a third successive title in the pool in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke.

But stepping out of the limelight now may be beneficial in the long run, according to Team GB team-mate Scott, who has won silver alongside Peaty in the men’s 4x100m medley relay at the last two Olympics.

“I’m not sure there’s many people in Britain or the world who can understand what he’s been through,” said Scott, who is competing at the national trials in Sheffield this week.

“What he’s done is history-making and I’d imagine the external pressures but also the internal driver is pretty exhausting. I’d imagine it’s a massive relief. It’s probably just getting it out there.

“He’s got so many people that follow him, he doesn’t want to let them down. The cameras aren’t on when we’re doing 20 to 25 hours of training a week but they show up when we’re ready to perform at our best.

“No one knows what goes into it day-in and day-out, so that’s probably taken just a bit of a hit on him and I’m sure a bit of rest and recovery, mentally more than anything, and he’ll be back for sure.”

Duncan Scott, right, and Tom Dean are competing at the British Swimming Championships this week (Tim Goode/PA)
Duncan Scott, right, and Tom Dean are competing at the British Swimming Championships this week (Tim Goode/PA)

Scott, who became the first Briton to win four medals at one Olympics in 2021, started his campaign at Ponds Forge by finishing runner-up in the men’s 100m freestyle final, 0.01 seconds behind Lewis Burras.

Burras touched home in 47.99 secs while Matthew Richards and Tom Dean, who alongside Scott won men’s 4x200m freestyle gold in Tokyo two years ago, finished third and fourth, respectively, in a strong field.

“I know that every single one of them aren’t just looking inside Britain, it’s how do they perform on an international stage and that’s really exciting as well,” said Scott ahead of the showpiece.

“Not everyone’s got closed tunnel vision on Britain, it’s how do we compete internationally which is more important.”

Anna Hopkin, an Olympic mixed medley champion, won gold in the women’s 50m freestyle in 24.51, almost a second clear of silver medallist Rebecca Guy (25.30) while Eva Okaro (25.36) rounded off the podium.

Daniel Jervis started the night with victory in the men’s 1500m, finishing in 14:46.95 which was under the qualification time for the World Championships in Fukuoka later this year.

Charlie Hutchison won the men’s 400m individual medley final while Laura Stephens prevailed in the women’s 200m butterfly final.

