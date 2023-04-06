Lorcan Tucker hits Ireland’s second Test century to lead fight in Bangladesh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lorcan Tucker became Ireland’s second Test centurion as his side battled hard on day three against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The Dubliner made 108 from number seven as the tourists fought to 286 for eight to lead by 131 at stumps as he followed in the footsteps of Kevin O’Brien, who scored 118 in their maiden Test appearance in 2018.

This is just their third game since that bow against Pakistan and, while that the Tigers remain firmly in the driving seat, Ireland will take plenty of satisfaction as they came back well from the depths of 13 for four on the second evening.

END OF PLAY ON DAY 3 A simply incredible day. We finish on 286-8 and lead Bangladesh by 131 runs. Andy McBrine takes us to the close on 71*.#BackingGreen ☘️🏏 #BANvIRE pic.twitter.com/cn6PdgGwew — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) April 6, 2023

Andy McBrine, who claimed Ireland’s record bowling figures of six for 118 earlier in the match, showcased his all-rounder skills as he supported Tucker with an unbeaten 71.

Ireland resumed 128 behind on 27 for four, with Harry Tector and PJ Moor at the crease. They avoided losing an early wicket but were unable to put too much pressure back on the bowlers, with Moor lasting an hour and half for 16 before he edged Shoriful Islam behind.

Tector and Tucker ensured that would be the only wicket of the opening session, taking lunch at 93 for five.

Tector banked his second half-century of the match off 145 balls in the afternoon, but once again fell shortly after marking his milestone. He was lbw to the wily Taijul Islam, whose left arm spin has accounted for exactly half of 18 Irish wickets to fall so far.

Kevin O’Brien was Ireland’s only previous Test centurion (Niall Carson/PA)

Having shared a stand of 72 with Tector, Tucker found another willing partner in McBrine as the pair put on 111 for the seventh-wicket. Tucker showed impressive range, sweeping and reverse-sweeping the spinners and stepping back to pull anything short and quick.

With McBrine also eager to open up, Ireland cleared what remained of the deficit and moved ahead with a straight four off Tucker’s bat.

Both men hit straight sixes and Tucker reached a fine debut hundred – his first at first-class level too – by stroking Taijul through the covers. His impressive stay ended after almost three-and-a-half hours when he hit Ebadat Hossain straight to cover, a huge lift for the fielding side.

McBrine ensured the Irish did not subside as he moved past his own well-worked 50, but Taijul struck again to snap up Mark Adair before the close.