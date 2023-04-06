Defiant Robbie Neilson backs Hearts to ride out current slump and secure third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defiant Robbie Neilson backs Hearts to ride out current slump and secure third

By Press Association
Robbie Neilson has been criticised by Hearts supporters (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson has been criticised by Hearts supporters (Steve Welsh/PA)

Defiant Robbie Neilson backed Hearts to ride out their current slump and secure third place in the cinch Premiership as the under-fire manager shrugged off a spray-painted message calling for him to leave the club last weekend.

The 42-year-old has been heavily criticised by sections of the support on the back of a run of six defeats in nine matches over the past two months, which has seen their advantage in third chopped to just one point by an Aberdeen side who trailed them by 10 points in early February.

Last Sunday, following the 2-1 defeat away to 10-man Kilmarnock, pictures emerged of graffiti on the Hearts badge mosaic on the plaza outside Tynecastle reading “f*** off Neilson”.

The manager was disappointed that the club’s property was vandalised but insisted his lengthy involvement in football has steeled him to be able to deal with such sentiments.

“There are other ways to vent your frustration nowadays,” he said. “It was disappointing but it’s a very small minority who have done it.

“We were at a Federation of Hearts Supporters do on Sunday and we had about 500 fans there who were outstanding with the players and the coaching staff.

“It’s like any football club when you have a period of negativity – and we’ve had three or four weeks of it now – there are always going to be these issues in the background. It’s about moving forward together.

“It’s disappointing that you’ve got graffiti there outside the football club, but ultimately it’s football nowadays. You’ve got to take that on the chin. If you’re at a big football club, if you lose a couple of games on the bounce, people will voice their opinion.

“You’ve just got to accept that, move on and hope it doesn’t happen again. The only way you can rectify it is by winning on Saturday.

“Every manager that’s had the longevity I’ve had, 300-400 games, will have ups and downs. The biggest thing in football, whether you’re a manager, a coach, or player, is to have the resilience to keep pushing forward and looking towards the next game.”

Much of the anger among fans has stemmed from a fear that Hearts – who were strong in third after going on a 10-game unbeaten run through the winter – are about to blow the chance of automatic European group-stage football next term.

Neilson, whose side host St Mirren and Ross County either side of a derby away to Hibernian, is confident they remain on course to achieve their primary objective.

“I still think we’ll finish third,” he said. “That’s where we want to finish. We’re in third at the moment.

“We’ve got an opportunity on Saturday to hopefully extend that lead and then more opportunities after that to try and confirm it.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been well clear. It’s not like last season. When we came back after the World Cup break, we were four points behind.

“We managed to get a wee gap and it’s come down a bit but it’s a case of trying to build again and get it (the gap) up again.

“We’ve had a wee period where we’ve had some difficult games. We’ve now got a home game, we’ve got the derby – which takes care of itself – and then another home game before the split and it’s up to us to try and take maximum points. If we can do that, we’ll be sitting in a completely different position.”

