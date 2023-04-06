Manchester United fined £65,000 for failing to control players against Fulham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Manchester United fined £65,000 for failing to control players against Fulham

By Press Association
Manchester United have been fined after their players surrounded referee Chris Kavanagh in the FA Cup win over Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have been fined after their players surrounded referee Chris Kavanagh in the FA Cup win over Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United have been fined £65,000 by the Football Association for failing to control their players in the feisty FA Cup clash against Fulham last month which saw the visitors have two players and manager Marco Silva sent off.

The game changed dramatically a little under 20 minutes from time when Willian handled a Jadon Sancho shot on the line at Old Trafford, an incident initially missed by referee Chris Kavanagh.

United’s players, trailing 1-0 at the time, surrounded Kavanagh before he went to check the monitor – the spark which would soon see Willian sent off for the handball and both Silva and Fulham goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic dismissed for their reactions, all in the space of 40 seconds.

United went on to win the game 3-1 with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice, the first from the penalty spot, either side of Marcel Sabitzer’s first goal for the club, but there is now a price to pay after United accepted an FA charge.

“Manchester United FC has been fined £65,000 after its players surrounded a match official during the 71st minute of their tie against Fulham FC in the FA Cup on Sunday, March 19, 2023,” said an FA spokesperson.

“The club admitted that it failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and do not behave in a way which is improper.

“Manchester United FC’s fine was imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a subsequent hearing.”

Earlier this week, the FA announced that Mitrovic has been banned for eight games having manhandled Kavanagh, while Silva must serve a two-game touchline ban for his own reaction.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
2
Fintry Road. Image: DC Thomson
Hunt for hit-and-run driver after two-car Dundee crash
3
Clothes left strewn across a room of the Dura Street flat. Image: Supplied
Pregnant Dundee mum ‘sickened’ as flat trashed during break-in
4
Arbroath and Dundee fans are expected to pack into Gayfield on Saturday. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Dundee: Gayfield gate could top 5,000 mark as Angus side install new…
2
5
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Friends of Archie Sinclair shaved heads in support as he battles cancer Picture shows; Markinch Primary friends who shaved heads for Archie Sinclair. Markinch Primary School. Supplied by Joanne Sinclair Date; 30/03/2023
11 Fife classmates shave their heads to support friend Archie, 9, as he is…
2
6
CR0042038, Emma Duncan, Glenrothes. Chimney demolition at former Tullis Russell site in Glenrothes. Picture Shows: Demolition taking place of the iconic Tullis Russell chimneys. One being 133 years old and the other 52 years old. Thursday 6th April 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Moment iconic Tullis Russell chimneys in Glenrothes demolished
7
Owner Scott Clark outside Clark's on Lindsay Street in Dundee.
Popular Dundee bar Clark’s to reopen this summer after three-year closure
6
8
Gauld is swiftly becoming a talisman in Vancouver. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Gauld hints at Canada allegiance switch as former Dundee United favourite cites David…
9
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
2
10
To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Car hits wall at Barry Road, Carnoustie Picture shows; Car hits wall. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 05/04/2023
Driver crashes into wall on Carnoustie street

More from The Courier

Jackson Mylchreest (centre) celebrates a goal against Dundee United. Image: PPA.
St Johnstone youth star Jackson Mylchreest reminds Callum Davidson of a young Callum Hendry…
Theo Bair has started pre-season with a bang.
St Johnstone hand life ban to fan who racially abused Theo Bair
2
Murray is expecting a tough challenge in Inverness. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray to probe why Raith Rovers have picked up so many injuries with…
Pars boss James McPake is hopeful his player can return in time for Saturday. Image: SNS.
Key player still a doubt for Falkirk clash as Dunfermline boss quips 'only the…
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's…
4
Dog Days, filmed in Dundee, stars Conor McCarron (of Neds fame), emerging Dundee talent Shannon Allan, and Glasgow-based Hollywood actor Brian McCardie.
Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent
Manchester United have been fined after their players surrounded referee Chris Kavanagh in the FA Cup win over Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Pushed 95-year-old and banned from football
Grady McGrath would love to play in the SPFL with Brechin City. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City: Speedy SPFL return or Highland League heartbreak?
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kirkcaldy man charged in connection with spate of indecent exposures dating back years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented