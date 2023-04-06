Thomas Frank hopes Brentford learn lessons from Old Trafford defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thomas Frank hopes Brentford learn lessons from Old Trafford defeat

By Press Association
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has seen his side go three Premier League games without a win (John Walton/PA)
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has seen his side go three Premier League games without a win (John Walton/PA)

Thomas Frank hopes Brentford can learn from defeat at Manchester United and kickstart their Premier League campaign against in-form Newcastle.

The Bees saw their winless run extend to three matches after a first-half goal from Marcus Rashford settled matters at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

There is little time for Frank’s squad to regroup as they prepare for Saturday’s visit of Newcastle, who are fresh from thrashing West Ham 5-1 at the London Stadium.

Frank, though, feels there were some positives to build on ahead of tackling Eddie Howe’s men, who will be chasing a fifth straight victory as they target Champions League qualification.

“You win or learn. We didn’t play our best game, or our worst either,” the Brentford head coach said.

“The defensive side of the game was back to our normal level. Our foundation and work rate was there, but on the day we threw the ball away too many times”

Brentford will have Vitaly Janelt in contention again at the weekend after the midfielder recovered from a knee injury which ruled him out of the past three matches.

Frank accepts it will be a tough challenge against the Magpies, but one his players can meet head on.

“We know it will be difficult, but we are up for it and can’t wait to play at home after two games away,” Frank told a press conference.

“The fans (at home) have been really good and they need to perform one of their best games and we need to do the same.”

Brentford have been left “deeply troubled and disappointed” following the arrest of one of their supporters at Old Trafford for allegedly using racist and discriminatory language towards another Bees fan.

A club statement read: “We want to make it clear that this behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“We believe in promoting values of respect and tolerance, and we are committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for everyone who loves football.

“We will cooperate fully with the police investigation. Club sanctions may also apply subject to the outcome of this investigation.”

Brentford’s statement continued: “In light of this, we want to take this opportunity to reiterate our stance on racism and discrimination.

“We will not tolerate any form of hate speech or abusive behaviour at our matches, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that everyone who attends our games feels welcome.

“While incidents like this are very rare with Brentford fans, one is still too many. We understand that there is still much work to be done to combat racism in football and in society as a whole.

“We are committed to playing our part in this ongoing fight, and we invite all of our fans to join us in creating a future where everyone is treated with respect, regardless of their background or faiths.”

