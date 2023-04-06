Finlay Bean hits first century of county season as Yorkshire make strong start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finlay Bean hits first century of county season as Yorkshire make strong start

By Press Association
Finlay Bean hit the first century of the county season (Danny Lawson/PA)
Finlay Bean hit the first century of the county season (Danny Lawson/PA)

Yorkshire’s Finlay Bean struck the first century of the county season – and the first of his short career – to bring an optimistic start to another season of uncertainty at Headingley.

The 20-year-old opener, playing just his fourth first-class match, struck a wonderfully composed 118 from 149 balls as the LV= County Championship Division Two favourites piled up 285 for three in 60 overs of a weather-affected opening day. England’s Dawid Malan looks set to join Bean on day two, ending with a confident 91no.

It was a less memorable day for England’s record-breaking 18-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, who became the country’s youngest men’s international in all three formats over the winter but came crashing back to earth with a bump. In unhelpful conditions he was taken off after a chastening first over was clattered for 22 by Bean, belatedly re-emerging just before the close for another brief spell.

Bean’s knock brought a much-needed feelgood factor to a county who were relegated last season and begin the 2023 campaign against the backdrop of a possible points deduction. Having accepted four charges of historic racism, they await the sanctions of a cricket discipline commission with baited breath.

But while the sins of the past continue to cast a shadow Bean, best known for a record knock of 441 in last summer’s second XI championship, gave a promising glimpse of the future.

With local heroes Joe Root and Harry Brook on IPL duty and Jonny Bairstow only fit enough for a lunchtime net session following his horrific leg break, his stand of 165 with Malan suggested he is ready to pick up the slack.

Leicestershire made a brave call to bowl first and drew first blood when another teenager, 6ft 7in seamer Josh Hull, pinned Adam Lyth lbw for 21 with his fourth delivery in first-class cricket.

While Lyth had been guilty of a couple of errant strokes, Bean was entirely composed. A pair of emphatic drives off Michael Finan got him up and running and from there on, there was a fight to keep the young opener quiet.

A regular flow of boundary balls allowed him to ease Yorkshire into a controlling position and drew Ahmed, chosen as a sole spinner with Callum Parkinson overlooked, into the attack earlier than he might have expected. Having taken a historic five-for in Karachi on his Test debut in December he arrived with a weight of expectation but suffered stage fright.

The conditions were hardly ideal for a teenage leggie, even one with Ahmed’s undoubted potential, but what followed was close to the worst case scenario.

His loosener was looser than anyone could have predicted, a shoulder-high no-ball swatted away by Bean, who gave similar treatment to the next shin-high offering. He exited the over by coughing up another pair of boundaries as Bean swung hard and was immediately removed from the attack.

After a lengthy wait he was finally granted three more overs late in the day, conceding just six more, but plenty more patience will be required.

The contest put some added pep in Bean’s step, though, as he reached 50 in 61 balls, with 40 of those coming in boundaries.

Leicestershire nabbed a second when Finan had James Wharton (24) tickling down leg, but that only worsened their position as Malan arrived at the crease in fine fettle.

Bean allowed the former Test player to take the lead and Malan played with consummate ease as he reeled off his half-century at nearly a run-a-ball. He appeared to have endless time to pick his shots and was in full flow when the rain arrived.

The wait was long but well worth it for Bean, who resumed on 82 and reset himself to reach three figures with the 17th four of a stylish innings – cutting Finan fine behind point. The seamer got his revenge when Bean edged to slip, leaving the stage to Malan.

