Newcastle celebrate win and Adam enjoys Masters – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 6.

Football

Newcastle were still celebrating their win.

THIS TEAM 🫶 pic.twitter.com/6VQlXPmjUF — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 5, 2023

Wednesday night feverrrr🕺🏽🪩 What a performance from everyone tonight!! pic.twitter.com/9yDPyponQ9 — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) April 5, 2023

Just watching it drop in the net. 😅🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/PzVXqCDOPX — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 5, 2023

Charlie Adam threw it back to his famous Masters tweet.

Formula One

Williams turned the clock back.

Happy birthday rookie.

Cricket

Glamorgan’s ground staff had trouble.

Unfortunately, due to a mechanical problem with the hover cover, there will be no play before lunch. Lunch will be taken at 12:30pm with play due to resume at 1:10pm.#GLAMvGLOS | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/n21RyYtonV — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) April 6, 2023