Newcastle celebrate win and Adam enjoys Masters – Thursday's sporting social By Press Association April 6 2023, 7.37pm Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 6. Football Newcastle were still celebrating their win. THIS TEAM 🫶 pic.twitter.com/6VQlXPmjUF— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 5, 2023 +3 5 ⭐️ performance @NUFC pic.twitter.com/IDVVJTCBK5— Joe Willock (@Joewillock) April 5, 2023 Wednesday night feverrrr🕺🏽🪩 What a performance from everyone tonight!! pic.twitter.com/9yDPyponQ9— Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) April 5, 2023 Just watching it drop in the net. 😅🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/PzVXqCDOPX— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 5, 2023 Charlie Adam threw it back to his famous Masters tweet. It’s that week again @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/9C9KKPaw32— Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) April 6, 2023 Formula One Williams turned the clock back. Red 5 doing Red 5 things 🏆@nigelmansell won the Brazilian GP #OnThisDay in 1992! 🤩🇧🇷#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/jilfQ7oUGA— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 5, 2023 Happy birthday rookie. 22 today! 🎈 Happy birthday, @OscarPiastri! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/YfLG9YuNRe— McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 6, 2023 Cricket Glamorgan’s ground staff had trouble. Unfortunately, due to a mechanical problem with the hover cover, there will be no play before lunch.Lunch will be taken at 12:30pm with play due to resume at 1:10pm.#GLAMvGLOS | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/n21RyYtonV— Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) April 6, 2023 