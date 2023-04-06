Ben Foakes helps defending champions Surrey recover from poor start on day one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Foakes helps defending champions Surrey recover from poor start on day one

By Press Association
Ben Foakes helped Surrey make a strong start to their title defence against Lancashire (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Foakes helped Surrey make a strong start to their title defence against Lancashire (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ben Foakes made 76 as Surrey recovered from 77 for four to reach 340 for seven against Lancashire on day one of their LV= Insurance County Championship title defence.

Cameron Steel was unbeaten on 86 at the close as Lancashire’s attack toiled throughout the afternoon despite three wickets for Tom Bailey.

Jamie Smith made 54 off 92 balls, and put on 87 in partnership with Foakes, who was eventually removed by a brilliant catch from Colin de Grandhomme.

Hampshire’s Mohammad Abbas gave promoted Nottinghamshire a rude welcome back to Division One as he took six for 49 to bowl them out for 185.

The Pakistan fast bowler ripped through the top order and then finished off the tail, with Tom Moores making 49 and Joe Clarke 47.

Fletcha Middleton then made an impressive 56 not out on debut as Hampshire got to 119 for three by the close.

Hampshire v Nottinghamshire – LV= Insurance County Championship – Division One – Day One – The Ageas Bowl
Fletcha Middleton reached 56 not out on debut for Hampshire against Nottinghamshire (John Walton/PA)

Dan Lawrence guided Essex through a gloomy day at newly-promoted Middlesex as the visitors reached the close on 162 for three.

Lawrence once again made a case for England consideration with 74 not out before bad light and rain brought an early finish to the day.

Lawrence shared a stand of 121 with captain Tom Westley on a tough day for the Middlesex bowlers, with captain Toby Roland-Jones the best of them with two for 42.

Kent had the better of a rain-affected first day against Northamptonshire at Canterbury, reducing the visitors to 89 for seven before an early close.

Grant Stewart took three for six and Michael Hogan two for 36 as Northants struggled in the dark conditions, with Ricardo Vasconcelos making 39 but struggling for support.

There was no play between Somerset and Warwickshire due to a wet outfield.

Yorkshire v Leicestershire – LV= Insurance County Championship – Division Two – Day One – Headingley Stadium
Finlay Bean’s maiden century was the highlight of the opening day for Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

In Division Two, Finlay Bean’s maiden century helped Yorkshire make 285 for three off 60 overs against Leicestershire on a rain-hit opening day at Headingley.

The 20-year-old Bean made 118 while Dawid Malan was 91 not out.

Durham had the better of the opening day against Sussex at Hove as they reached 352 for seven at the close despite a delayed start.

Michael Jones made 87 and Alex Lees 79, while Graham Clark made 61 in just eight overs.

Glamorgan took control of their match against Gloucestershire, putting the visitors in to bat and then bowling them out for 165.

Timm van der Gugten took five for 26, and then came in as nightwatcher with Glamorgan facing one over before the close, scoring four without loss.

Last season’s top run-scorer Wayne Madsen picked up where he left off with 87 from 134 balls, helping Derbyshire reach 300 for eight against Worcestershire.

Billy Godleman made 70 off just 61 balls as Derbyshire raced to 189 for three before Matthew Waite took three for 43 to offer Worcestershire some hope.

