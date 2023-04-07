Ruben Selles feels Southampton have game plan to shock Manchester City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruben Selles feels Southampton have game plan to shock Manchester City

By Press Association
Southampton boss Ruben Selles is looking to stun Manchester City (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Southampton boss Ruben Selles is looking to stun Manchester City (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ruben Selles believes rock-bottom Southampton have a “solid and robust game plan” as they look to stifle returning striker Erling Haaland and shock title-chasing Manchester City.

The relegation-threatened Saints enter the weekend 20th in the table and four points from safety having failed to win any of their last four matches.

Unless things change quickly, Southampton’s 11-year stay in the Premier League will soon be over, with their poor form and position compounded by a challenging run-in.

Pep Guardiola’s City provide an unenviable challenge at St Mary’s on Saturday evening, when Haaland is shaping up to return from injury for the reigning Premier League champions.

Asked if it is a case of hoping the Norwegian sharpshooter has an off day, Saints boss Selles retorted: “No, no, we don’t work with hope.

“We work with facts and with situations that we can control the better.

“I don’t think, per se, one player can change the dynamic of one team. I think one player can change it if the other 10 are doing their job properly.

“So, the fact that Manchester City now has Haaland in front just makes their system a little bit better because of the creation of the chances.

“With Ruben Dias in the build-up, Ederson’s long distribution, Kevin De Bruyne in the half spaces, (Ilkay) Gundogan, Bernardo (Silva), Rodri as a central player, they make it possible.

“It’s not about only Erling Haaland. It is about a team that knows how to use their players in the best way possible, so that’s what we are focusing on.

“If Erling is there, then good, we will play against him.

“If not, they have the striker (Julian Alvarez) that won the World Cup with Argentina and it’s a team that has great players, so we respect every player, but we have our own way to do things.”

Saints lost the reverse fixture 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium in October, only to stun City 2-0 in January’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash.

Selles was still working as first-team coach back then but the divisive Nathan Jones’ sacking saw the Spaniard installed as manager for the rest of the season, meaning he will go toe-to-toe with one of his idols.

“It’s exciting just to play some of them, also to play against Pep,” the Southampton manager said.

“Then let’s see what we can do. I think we prepared a solid and robust game plan.

“I think the boys know what to do exactly and then with our way to approach things, and our style, we are going to try to put a big performance there and try to win the game, that’s for sure.

“But, yeah, it’s exciting for me. It’s not only about Pep, it’s about the other managers, but in this game (I face him).

“I think Pep has been one of the best managers in the last 10 years.

“He changed the football approach with his Barcelona some years ago, and he’s a coach that everybody has been studying and everybody, in one way or the other, has tried to copy.

“For me, it’s a pleasure, as I say with many others, and I will try to get the very best out of the situation.”

Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu have been ruled out of the City game.

Germany international Armel Bella-Kotchap is a doubt, while Tino Livramento and Juan Larios remain long-term absentees.

