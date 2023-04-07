Stephen Robinson would happily swap league positions with Robbie Neilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stephen Robinson would happily swap league positions with Robbie Neilson

By Press Association
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson looking to press on for top-six finish (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson looking to press on for top-six finish (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson would gladly swap league positions with Hearts counterpart Robbie Neilson, who finds himself under the spotlight again ahead of Saturday’s clash at Tynecastle.

The Gorgie side are in third place in the cinch Premiership behind Celtic and Rangers with three fixture remaining before the split.

The former Hearts defender has been criticised by sections of the Jambos’ fan base following a run of six defeats in nine matches over the past two months – and four straight defeats most recently – which has cut their lead to one point over Aberdeen with the Paisley side a further three points behind.

Last Sunday, following the 2-1 defeat away to Kilmarnock, a mosaic of the club badge outside Tynecastle was defaced with graffiti which read “f*** off Neilson”.

While the Buddies boss is excited by the challenge of a top-six finish, he considered Neilson’s situation and said: “It is a crazy job that we are in, a crazy industry.

“Hearts are sitting third. I would like to do a swap with Robbie.

“Nothing surprises me in football anymore but we have to concentrate solely on St Mirren.

“I can’t worry about anything else or any noise around the game. It is what we do, how we cope with Hearts’ threats.

“Let’s make no mistake, they are a very good side with very good players and they have had a very good season.

“Everyone hits sticky patches throughout the season. We have to just concentrate on ourselves and what we can get out of the game.

“I am reading absolutely nothing into their form. It is a tough game.

“It is a team full of talent, a team with very good players and we have to be at the top of our game to get a result.

“What happened previously doesn’t count for anything on Saturday.

“What I do know is they have a fantastic group of players, a brilliant stadium to go to play at and a very good manager in Robbie.”

Former Hearts striker Tony Watt, who scored his first St Mirren goal in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Livingston since joining on loan from Dundee United in January, backs Neilson, whom he played under at Tynecastle.

He said: “Robbie is a good manager, a good coach and a good guy. They are doing well, okay they maybe had a couple of bad results but it is not right for him to be called out for his job.

“He is third in the league, if you take away Celtic and Rangers – nobody else is going to win the league, let’s be honest – he is one of the best of the rest.

“They still have a right good chance to finish third. I think he’s doing a great job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented