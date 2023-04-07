Newcastle striker Callum Wilson determined to take out frustration on Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson determined to take out frustration on Brentford

By Press Association
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson scored twice in Wednesday night’s 5-1 win at West Ham (John Walton/PA)
Newcastle striker Callum Wilson scored twice in Wednesday night’s 5-1 win at West Ham (John Walton/PA)

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is determined to take out his frustration on Brentford after missing out on the chance of a first hat-trick for the club.

The 31-year-old England frontman marked his return to head coach Eddie Howe’s starting line-up with a double – his seventh for the Magpies – inside 46 minutes in Wednesday night’s 5-1 romp at West Ham.

However, Wilson, whose last top-flight treble came for former club Bournemouth against Huddersfield in November 2017, was philosophical when asked about his disappointment when he was replaced by Alexander Isak with 26 minutes remaining.

He said: “We have another game in a couple of days, so the manager made his decision and I respect that.

“As a striker, you always want to score as many as possible, especially in a game like West Ham. But it wasn’t to be and hopefully we can take it into the weekend.”

Isak, who had started Sunday’s 2-0 home win over Manchester United ahead of Wilson, also struck after coming off the bench at the London Stadium with Joelinton scoring twice on his return from suspension to hand Howe an enviable selection dilemma for Saturday’s clash with the Bees.

Asked if football has become a 60-minute game for the modern striker, the 45-year-old said: “Yes, to a point.

“I would never say to a player, ‘You’re going to play 60 minutes, you’re a 60-minute player’. I don’t think that’s healthy for their brains.

“But certainly the way the game is going, the way that we want to play, I don’t think that’s a bad thing for me in a game, to make that change at that time. I think it gives the player coming on to the pitch long enough to get into the game.

“But I think it all depends on the game, the situation and what players you have. As I’ve said many times, Callum and Alex can play together as well, so it’s not just a case of one or the other. I do see a time and a place where they’ll be on the pitch at the same time.”

Newcastle will run out at the Gtech Community Stadium looking to build upon the four-game winning run which has cemented them in third place in the table with a third successive away fixture at Aston Villa awaiting them next weekend.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is refusing to look too far ahead as he prepares for the clash with Brentford
Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe is refusing to look too far ahead as he prepares for the clash with Brentford (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Howe said: “Aston Villa will be a totally unique challenge, a really tough one because they’re doing brilliantly at the moment.

“But Brentford is going to be hard enough, so I don’t think we look at it as a block of games or a group of games. Three away games is quite unique and it’s a different thing, but it doesn’t really change how we prepare for each one.”

Howe has big decisions to make over Wilson and Isak and Joelinton and Joe Willock, with January signing Anthony Gordon pushing and only Emil Krafth and Miguel Almiron missing through injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented