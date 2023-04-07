Roy Hodgson happy to see Frank Lampard back in the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Roy Hodgson happy to see Frank Lampard back in the Premier League

By Press Association
Roy Hodgson is pleased for Frank Lampard (Justin Setterfield/NMC Pool)
Roy Hodgson is pleased for Frank Lampard (Justin Setterfield/NMC Pool)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson believes Frank Lampard is the “ideal man” to lead Chelsea through to the end of the season.

Hodgson, 31 years Lampard’s senior, was already managing Swedish side Halmstad the year the Blues boss was born, but both men now find themselves in a similar position – tasked with turning around their respective clubs’ misfortunes in a short period of time.

Hodgson is convinced Lampard, set to begin his second spell at Stamford Bridge after what some saw as a surprise appointment on Thursday, will be motivated by unfinished business after parting ways with the Blues in January 2021.

“I don’t know that it was so crazy to bring Frank back to Chelsea,” said Hodgson.

“I think that could be a very wise move because he is very keen to get back into the game, he’s a very good manager, a very good football person and a massive Chelsea person as well, so if you’re looking for someone to take over the club during a period of instability before you’re 100 per cent certain what you want to do, then Frank is the ideal man.

“Because quite frankly, with their position in the table I would guess that Champions League now for them is a little bit of a utopia, and there’s no question of them getting relegated, so I don’t see any particular reason to question that decision at all, and I’m pleased to see Frank back getting that opportunity.”

Chelsea and Palace are separated by just one place in the Premier League table, but the tasks facing their respective caretaker managers are worlds apart, with the south London side still locked in the relegation battle.

Lampard’s 11th-placed side sit nine points clear of the 12th-placed Eagles, who face a critical test against 13th-placed Leeds on Sunday, with Hodgson’s side still just three points clear of Bournemouth in the drop zone.

Crystal Palace picked up their first three points of 2023 with victory over Leicester
Crystal Palace picked up their first three points of 2023 with victory over Leicester (Steven Paston/PA)

Hodgson’s first match back in the Selhurst Park dugout was exactly as Palace ownership envisioned, the Eagles’ dramatic 2-1 victory over Leicester their first in 2023.

While Hodgson was pleased with that result, he nevertheless warned it was far too soon to start celebrating.

He added: “The fact that you play the game and the players give that type of performance, that really is the icing on the cake. The only thing is that as a manager, coach, you’re always concerned that it’s a one swallow not making a summer.

“That was a very good start for us, there’s no question. I don’t want to take anything away from the players’ performance but it’s one game and it’s three points but there’s lots more wins we need to get and lots more performances of exactly that calibre. And it’s easy for me to say to the players, ‘go and produce that same performance again’ but not so easy if you’re a player to do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented