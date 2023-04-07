Marco Silva accepts Fulham have to learn to cope without Aleksandar Mitrovic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marco Silva accepts Fulham have to learn to cope without Aleksandar Mitrovic

By Press Association
Aleksandar Mitrovic (centre) has been handed a lengthy ban following his sending off at Old Trafford (Chris Kavanagh/PA)
Fulham boss Marco Silva accepts his side will just have to learn to do without leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic as the striker serves his eight-match ban.

Serbia international Mitrovic was handed the lengthy suspension after being dismissed during the Cottagers’ FA Cup defeat at Manchester United last month after grabbing referee Chris Kavanagh.

Mitrovic received a standard three-match ban, but that was extended by three games for violent conduct towards a match official and another two added for using language which was “improper, abusive, insulting and threatening”.

Having already missed one game, Mitrovic – Fulham’s top scorer with 12 goals this season – will now be unavailable for the next seven matches, starting with the visit of relegation battlers West Ham on Saturday.

The Football Association, though, feels the punishment is too lenient and intends to appeal the decision from an independent regulatory commission.

Silva feels whatever the eventual outcome of the saga, his team just have to get on with it as they look to end a four-game losing run.

“We will keep inside (the club) all of the strange feelings we feel right now,” said Silva, whose own dismissal alongside that of midfielder Willian for handball led to Mitrovic’s angry reaction following the award of a penalty to United when Fulham were leading.

“About the replacement (for Mitrovic), of course he is an important player for us, we cannot hide our situation.”

Silva told a press conference: “When you have such an important player, your top goalscorer, who goes out of the game, you are always facing something.

“But at the same time it is a moment for the player that is going to play in this position – it could be Carlos Vinicius or another player – to show their qualities.

“Always when these type of things happen, it is an opportunity for the other (player) to come in and to show quality, to show why he is here at this level, by being involved in our squad.

“But I cannot lie to you that Mitrovic is really important for us. He did not play the last game, will not be in tomorrow’s match and the next games as well.”

Midfielder Willian should return to the squad following his own suspension after a red card at Old Trafford, which was given after a VAR review.

Fulham slipped to a 2-1 defeat at relegation battlers Bournemouth last weekend.

Silva – hit with a two-game touchline ban and a fine for his actions at Old Trafford – is expecting a response.

“We know that all of us have to try to get that consistency which made us to be in a good position (in the table)”, the Fulham boss said.

“It is difficult to find the reasons why the team dropped in the second half (against Bournemouth).

“After analysing the game, we already found it and we spoke with the players and showed them why these things cannot happen for us.”

