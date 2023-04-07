Tottenham announce appointment of Scott Munn as chief football officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tottenham announce appointment of Scott Munn as chief football officer

By Press Association
Tottenham have appointed Scott Munn as their chief football officer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tottenham have appointed Scott Munn as their chief football officer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Managerless Tottenham have appointed Scott Munn as chief football officer, the Premier League club have announced.

The Australian, formerly chief executive at Melbourne City FC, will join the club’s board and oversee “all footballing departments.”

A statement on Spurs’ official website said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Munn as chief football officer. Scott will be joining the club’s board and will take charge of all footballing departments.

“As referenced in the chairman’s statement (Financial Results 2021/22 – 10 February 2023) there has been an ongoing review over the past six months of all of our footballing activities. Changes have been made and further improvements continue to ensure future progress and competitiveness.

“Scott, former City Football Group executive, has extensive experience within sporting organisations having started his career with the Sydney Organising Committee for the 2000 Olympic Games and then transitioning into the National Rugby League, before joining the Australia Football League.

“Scott joined Melbourne City FC as chief executive officer in 2010. In 2019, he was appointed chief executive officer of City Football Group China.”

Chairman Daniel Levy added: “Scott has a unique and broad experience of running sporting organisations at the highest level and will take responsibility for the leadership and management of our football activities to instil best practice both on and off the pitch.”

Tottenham's managing director Fabio Paratici has taken leave of absence
Tottenham’s managing director Fabio Paratici has taken leave of absence (Mike Egerton/PA)

Munn’s appointment comes amid a period of upheaval at Tottenham with interim boss Cristian Stellini currently in charge of the first team’s bid for a top-four Premier League finish in the wake of Antonio Conte’s departure.

Off the pitch, managing director of football Fabio Paratici last week agreed to take an immediate leave of absence after a ban imposed in Italy was extended worldwide by FIFA.

Paratici was handed a two-and-a-half-year suspension from the game in January after his former club Juventus, where he worked for 11 years, were found guilty by an Italian court of false accounting.

The Italian FA’s (FIGC) ban initially only prevented him from working in Italy, but FIFA’s extension prompted Spurs to seek further clarification from the world governing body given an appeal had previously been launched with FIGC Federal Court of Appeals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented