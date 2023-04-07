Graham Carey wants St Johnstone to enjoy strong end to frustrating season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Carey wants St Johnstone to enjoy strong end to frustrating season

By Press Association
Graham Carey (left) in action for St Johnstone against Rangers (Robert Perry/PA).
Graham Carey (left) in action for St Johnstone against Rangers (Robert Perry/PA).

Graham Carey has targeted a strong finish to a frustrating season for St Johnstone.

With three games remaining before the cinch Premiership splits into two, Callum Davidson’s side are in ninth place, eight points behind six-placed Hibernian.

While a top-half finish is now unlikely, the Perth side are eight points ahead of second-bottom Ross County, who visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

Midfielder Carey described the campaign as a “bit of frustration”, but, after four games without a win, he wants a positive conclusion.

The 33-year-old said: “We have had spells when we have been really good, especially before the (World Cup) break, we were on a good run.

“The last month has been inconsistent with fixtures. We have had weeks off and it has been tough to be training and not having a game at the end of the week.

“But now we have a run of games we can look forward to and hopefully we can pick up some wins.

“The aim is to win as many games as possible. Top six is probably a bit too far now, but we will still try to win the three games before the split and see where it takes us.

“But we want to finish as high as possible and finish the season on a positive.

“We know we have got a lot of talent in the group.

“It has been difficult here at home, but we do have enough in the squad to win games. So we need to look forward.”

The former Celtic, St Mirren, Ross County and Plymouth player, who joined the Perth club from CSKA Sofia last summer, knows home form will have to improve.

Saints have gone eight games at McDiarmid Park without a win since overcoming Rangers last November.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international said: “The pitch can be difficult at times, but we can’t just put it down to the pitch. Both teams have to play on it.

“We have definitely have felt more comfortable away from home for some reason. That is something we have to look at.

“Teams shouldn’t be coming here picking up as many wins as they are doing, but that’s down to us”.

Carey is expecting a tricky test against the Dingwall club, whom he played for between 2013 and 2015.

He said: “It will be a tough game because they are fighting for their lives and they need to pick up three points as well.

“But we know we have enough quality in the team to cause them problems and win the game so we will just focus on that.

“I really enjoyed it up there. It is a real good club and Roy (McGregor) runs the club really well.

“I have a soft spot because my son was born up there while I was playing for Ross County.

“I really enjoyed it there, but we will be trying to beat them on Saturday”.

