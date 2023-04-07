Ben House at the double as Lincoln see off Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Ben House brace earned Lincoln a 2-0 win at home to Cheltenham to end their five-match winless run.

The striker forced the ball over the line in the 42nd minute for his opener after two efforts from Ted Bishop had been blocked in the box.

And House added his second in the 79th minute to seal the points for Mark Kennedy’s men against an in-form Cheltenham side.

The Robins arrived at Sincil Bank on a six-game unbeaten run, but they rarely threatened Carl Rushworth’s goal.

Glen Rea did force the Imps goalkeeper into one early save, but Lincoln looked the more likely scorers in the first half, with Luke Southwood diving to his right to keep out Regan Poole’s effort.

Bishop failed to hit the target from a good position in the 39th minute, but he was heavily involved in House’s 10th goal of the season to put the hosts ahead before half-time.

Alfie May saw two efforts blocked in the six-yard box in the 50th minute as Cheltenham looked for a leveller.

Lincoln substitute Mide Shodipo drew two saves from Southwood before supplying House to make it 2-0 11 minutes from the end.