Sheffield Wednesday pegged back by Cameron Brannagan penalty

Cameron Brannagan’s equaliser from the penalty spot 20 minutes from time gave struggling Oxford a precious point in a 1-1 draw with League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls slipped to second on goal difference behind Ipswich who won comfortably against Wycombe.

The game’s opening half-hour was scrappy with Wednesday relying on long-range shots from Lee Gregory, Marvin Johnson and Reece James, and they have now gone games six without a win.

Barry Bannan’s brilliance gave Wednesday the lead in the 35th minute. The 33-year-old Scot took charge of a move that was going nowhere, beat a defender then curled a stunning 25-yard effort past Simon Eastwood into the left corner of the goal.

Bannan nearly carved out a second goal just after the break with an inch-perfect deep cross that Mallik Wilks met with a glancing header – yet Eastwood somehow deflected it just past the post.

The arrival of powerful young striker Gatlin O’Donkor gave the Us greater threat in the second half.

Referee Rebecca Welch awarded Oxford the spot-kick when Akin Famewo fouled Marcus Browne in the box and Brannagan stepped up to smash home.