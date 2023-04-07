Tom Cannon double boosts Preston’s play-off bid and keeps QPR in trouble

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Cannon scored both goals as Preston won 2-0 at QPR to continue the west London side’s horrific slump towards the relegation zone.

The on-loan Everton youngster netted twice in the space of four second-half minutes to boost North End’s play-off push and pile more misery on Rangers.

QPR, who were top of the table in October, have now lost nine of their past 10 matches and all but one of their seven since Gareth Ainsworth took over as boss.

Their latest loss, and Huddersfield’s win at Watford, means Ainsworth’s team are now one place above the relegation zone – and only outside it by virtue of Reading’s recent six-point deduction.

Not even the return of key players such as Chris Willock and Ilias Chair has halted a slide which looks increasingly like sending QPR into the third tier – 30 years after they finished fifth in the inaugural Premier League.

They are just one point above Reading and only bottom-side Wigan have a worse goal difference than the R’s.

Both teams had chances to score during the first half at Loftus Road.

After Alan Browne’s strike hit the post for Preston, QPR broke forward on the counter-attack and Willock sent Chair through one-on-one with goalkeeper Freddie Woodman only for the Morocco international to shoot wide.

The visitors missed a similar opportunity, with Troy Parrott shooting wide when through on goal after Leon Balogun had given the ball away.

There was another scare for Rangers before the interval when they failed to deal with Robbie Brady’s corner and keeper Seny Dieng managed to keep out Jordan Storey’s far-post header.

But Dieng was unable to stop Cannon scoring twice in quick succession either side of the hour mark to condemn QPR to another defeat.

The opening goal, scored after 59 minutes, was a near-post header across Dieng and into the far corner from Brady’s cross.

The second – Cannon’s sixth goal in five matches – came after he was teed up by Parrott’s flick, with the defensive shortcomings which have plagued QPR’s season evident once again.

Centre-backs Balogun and Jimmy Dunne both went for the ball but failed to reach it and Cannon nipped in to finish coolly.

While QPR continue to drop like a stone – this was their 10th home defeat of the season – Preston are in fine form.

The Lilywhites are eighth in the Championship table, two points away from the play-off places, and have won four of their past five games and lost just once in 10.