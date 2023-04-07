Peterborough keep up play-off push with win at Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

In-form Peterborough maintained their play-off push with a dominant 3-0 win at Shrewsbury.

Jonson Clarke-Harris’ scored his 25th goal of the season before Ephron Mason-Clark and Jack Taylor grabbed second-half efforts at New Meadow.

It was a fifth game without defeat for Darren Ferguson’s contenders and a fourth clean sheet on the bounce as they remained in sixth on goal difference ahead of Derby.

Posh powered out of the blocks as Taylor was denied by the post before Marko Marosi kept out Mason-Clark’s rebound.

Marosi was called into action again to deny Kwame Poku at the near post.

Luke Leahy gave away a penalty as he bundled over Mason-Clark before Clarke-Harris sent Marosi the wrong way to open the scoring on the half-hour mark.

Poku should have done better when he fired wide one-on-one moments later.

Mason-Clark reached double figures for the season as he found the bottom corner from the edge of the box six minutes into the second half.

The hosts’ best chance came when Chey Dunkley headed wide.

Taylor hit a third eight minutes from time after Marosi pushed Mason-Clark’s cross into his path.