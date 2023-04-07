Barrow pay penalty as Dan Agyei stars in comfortable Crewe win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Agyei converted two first-half penalties as Crewe made it back-to-back wins with a 3-0 success over Barrow.

The Cumbrians’ play-off push took a dent as they lost for only the second time in their last eight games, with Alex substitute Chris Long completing the scoring in the 89th minute.

After Paul Farman pushed Callum Ainley’s angled effort around a post, the resulting corner had former Crewe defender George Ray on the backfoot fending off Connor O’Riordan. Referee Sam Purkiss ruled the centre-half held the Crewe youngster, allowing Agyei to drive in a 13th-minute penalty to open the scoring.

Patrick Brough wasted an opportunity to level soon after when James Beadle pushed out a cross, with the Barrow defender screwing a first-time shot wide.

Crewe doubled their lead when Agyei burst into the box and Sam Foley caught the attacker in full flight for a blatant second penalty award.

Agyei despatched his effort into the same spot past Farman in the 33rd minute.

Barrow improved after the break, but they needed Farman to keep out Courtney Baker-Richardson’s fierce strike from distance.

The visitors went close to reducing the arrears when Josh Kay swept over a cross and, after the ball was relayed across the box, Niall Canavan’s shot ricocheted off home defender Rio Adebisi’s knee against the bar.

Instead Barrow’s misery was complete when Agyei turned provider, slipping the ball through to Long who confidently fired into the far corner past Farman.