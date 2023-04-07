Huddersfield hang on to beat Watford to boost survival prospects

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield boosted their survival chances after beating Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road, as the hosts had goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann sent off deep into stoppage time.

Watford made two changes to the side that lost at local rivals Luton, with Joao Ferreira and Yaser Asprilla coming into the starting line-up.

With seven points from the previous three games, Huddersfield made one change from their impressive win over Middlesbrough – David Kasumu replaced the injured Duane Holmes.

The hosts started the brighter of the two sides at a sunny Vicarage Road, and Ismael Kone had the first chance of the contest after 10 minutes when his shot from outside the area went just over the crossbar.

Huddersfield had a dangerous moment through Jack Rudoni, when the midfielder was brought down on the edge of the area by Ryan Porteous after a powerful run. However, the resulting free-kick produced little.

Visiting goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik was called upon to turn away a curling effort from Imran Louza on 22 minutes.

However, he could do little about the Watford opener on 32 minutes, when Asprilla took the ball on the edge of the area, and delivered a shot hard and low to open the scoring.

The Colombian midfielder should have made it a second for the afternoon seven minutes before the break, when he connected with a Kone cross, but his effort was miscued and went wide.

Huddersfield took advantage of the wastefulness just before the interval with their equaliser. A cross by Josh Koroma was only half-cleared by Porteous, and Rudoni was able to slot home the loose ball for his first goal for Huddersfield to cap off an impressive first-half display.

It got even better for the visitors 10 minutes after the restart when Matty Pearson headed home a Rudoni free-kick, which led to a loud, negative reaction from the home supporters.

Needing a reaction, Britt Assombalonga and Ismaila Sarr were sent on immediately to try to change the game in favour of the home side.

Watford were able to force a number of corners, but the quality of delivery added even more to the frustration of the home fans.

Their misery was complete with Huddersfield’s introduction of Kian Harratt on 81 minutes as the substitute made an immediate impact with a header from close range following a Koroma cross, to delight the travelling supporters.

However, Watford gave themselves late hope through substitute Assombalonga, who struck low to make it a nervy ending for Huddersfield.

There was drama right at the end when a melee saw Bachmann dismissed for two yellow cards in quick succession.