Mohamed Eisa leveller earns MK Dons point against 10-man Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mohamed Eisa earned relegation-threatened MK Dons a point in a 1-1 draw against 10-man Portsmouth at Stadium MK.

Connor Ogilvie gave play-off-chasing Pompey an early lead and the visitors controlled proceedings until Joe Morrell’s controversial sending-off in the 39th minute.

But Eisa’s calm finish in the 65th minute levelled the match and extended the Dons’ unbeaten run to five games.

Ogilvie’s 14th-minute opener was no less than Portsmouth deserved for their strong start, with Sean Raggett heading into Jamie Cumming’s gloves from a corner.

Raggett put in a sublime cross to find his full-back at the back post shortly after and Ogilvie matched the delivery with a delightful, cushioned side-foot volley into the far corner.

But the hosts improved and six minutes before half-time Morrell was shown a straight red card for leaning his head into Daniel Harvie on the floor.

Portsmouth were penned back after the break and Dons top-scorer Eisa slotted home a loose ball with 25 minutes remaining.

But the 10 men held on the draw and Joe Pigott almost snatched a winner, seeing an effort clip the bar in stoppage time.