Cambridge boost survival hopes after victory over Fleetwood

Cambridge kept their Sky Bet League One survival hopes alive by beating Fleetwood 2-1.

The hosts netted an opener inside three minutes courtesy of an excellent strike from Jack Lankester, who found space on the edge of the box to fire beyond Jay Lynch and into the far corner.

They almost gifted Fleetwood an immediate equaliser when Dimi Mitov’s poor kick rebounded to Jack Marriott, only for Mitov to recover and save the forward’s effort.

Eight minutes before half time the visitors missed a big chance when Shaun Rooney connected with Phoenix Patterson’s delivery but could only head just off target.

They were made to rue it when Cambridge doubled the lead 12 minutes after the break. James Brophy went down under Toto Nsiala’s challenge, and Sam Smith sent Lynch the wrong way from the spot.

Fleetwood boss Scott Brown was booked for his protests at the award of the penalty.

Junior Quitirna scored on his EFL debut, heading in Dan Batty’s corner, but the U’s earned successive league wins for the first time since September 3rd.