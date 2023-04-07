Norwich close gap on top-six with victory at play-off hopefuls Blackburn

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Norwich reignited their play-off hopes with a convincing 2-0 win at top-six rivals Blackburn.

David Wagner’s men came into the game winless in four but produced a performance against the team immediately above them.

They were set on their way in the 11th minute through a superb team move that ended with Liam Gibbs’ first goal for the club.

Max Aarons also hit the woodwork but the half ended on a worrying note for Norwich, as Grant Hanley was carried off the field injured.

However, the Canaries rallied and Gabriel Sara doubled the advantage 10 minutes after the restart, hammering home his seventh of the campaign to make sure of the points.

Norwich now lie a point behind Blackburn, who will be disappointed at their inability to test their opponents’ goal, aside from a frantic few minutes at the end that saw Angus Gunn save from Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam McCallum head off the line.

Instead, Rovers’ first defeat at home in 2023 leaves them looking nervously over their shoulders.

Onel Hernandez dragged wide when well placed early on but the Canaries went ahead in stunning fashion in the 11th minute when Josh Sargent cushioned the ball to Jacob Sorensen, whose first-time volley carved Blackburn open and Gibbs outpaced their defence before rattling into the top corner.

Sammie Szmodics had an effort blocked for Blackburn soon after, but a well-worked Norwich move saw Aarons’ 25-yard drive kept out by a combination of Aynsley Pears’ outstretched fingertips and the post.

Norwich were dealt a blow when captain Hanley was carried off on a stretcher before the break after falling to the turf in agony with nobody near him.

Rovers came out swinging and Joe Rankin-Costello should have done better with a lob just after the restart that missed the target.

But Norwich tightened their grip on the contest in the 55th minute when Hernandez set Sara free down the left and he lashed an unstoppable strike into the far corner from a tight angle.

The visitors’ lead would have been reduced in the 78th minute but for a remarkable piece of goalkeeping by Gunn. A Sorba Thomas corner ricocheted into the path of Sam Gallagher a yard out, but the Scottish international goalkeeper produced remarkable reflexes to pluck the ball away as he was about to slot home.

At the other end, Teemu Pukki looked set to add a third after charging into the box but Hayden Carter made a superb tackle to thwart him.

Gunn produced a smart save in the 89th minute to deny Brereton Diaz, and when he was beaten in stoppage time, McCallum headed off the line as Norwich made a statement of intent with victory over their play-off rivals.