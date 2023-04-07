Bradford extend unbeaten run to nine with battling draw at Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion- chasing Bradford extended their unbeaten run to nine games as relegation-threatened Crawley battled hard to earn a point from a 0-0 draw at the Broadfield Stadium.

The Bantams stay in sixth place and Crawley remain out of the bottom two but only on goal difference following Hartlepool’s 4-1 victory at Grimsby.

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey pledged going into the game that his men would be seeking to “ go for it” and make the clash as difficult as possible for Bradford, who had won only one of their previous six visits to the Broadfield Stadium.

The Reds began on the front foot and alert City defender Matty Platt headed a goalbound shot from the recalled Aramide Oteh over his own bar only the seventh minute.

City threatened just after the half-hour mark when leading scorer Andy Cook got a clear sight of goal but goalkeeper Corey Addai thwarted him with a fine save.

Referee Robert Lewis made five bookings in the closing stages of the first half as the game threatened to boil over, Platt and Rafiq Khaleel being yellow- carded after a flare up after Crawley defender Harry Ransom was booked for a foul on Jamie Walker.

City captain Richie Smallwood then escaped with a booking for a bad foul on Khaleel before Crawley’s James Tilley was cautioned for bringing down Sam Stubbs.

Crawley had a let off when Cook shot wastefully wide 10 minutes after the break with only keeper Addai to beat, Addai having earlier saved a goalbound effort from Scott Banks.

Oteh put a good chance wide for the Reds after a quick counter attack midway through the second half and City keeper Harry Lewis later tipped a header from Ransom over.

City ended the match with 10 men after Platt received his second yellow card for fouling substitute Tom Fellows a minute from time.