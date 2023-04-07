Stevenage’s promotion hopes hit by draw with struggling Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevenage’s automatic promotion hopes suffered a blow while Colchester drifted closer to the relegation zone as the sides shared a 1-1 draw at the Lamex Stadium.

Connor Hall had given the League Two strugglers hope with his 18th-minute opener, but Alex Gilbey levelled the scores at the start of the second half.

The draw leaves Stevenage outside of the top three on goal difference while Colchester are a point above the bottom two.

The hosts had the first chance of the game but Kieran O’Hara was able to tip Danny Rose’s looping header over the bar.

The Us keeper came to Colchester’s rescue again two minutes later, getting off his line quickly to smother Carl Piergianni’s header at the far post.

Then, against the run of play, a scrappy set-piece routine fell to Hall inside the box and the defender’s shot limped past Thimothee Lo-Tutala to put the visitors ahead.

Boro were more clinical after the break and an intricate passing move was finished off by former Colchester star Gilbey in the 47th minute.

The Us were unlucky not to retake the lead when Lo-Tutala saved Luke Chambers’ header following a delightful delivery from Ossama Ashley.

Stevenage’s Luke Norris should have scored against his former side after coming off the bench, but his shot from close range went wide and the game petered out.