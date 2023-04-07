Notts County overtake Wrexham as Macaulay Langstaff sets National League record By Press Association April 7 2023, 5.51pm Share Notts County overtake Wrexham as Macaulay Langstaff sets National League record Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4288660/notts-county-overtake-wrexham-as-macaulay-langstaff-sets-national-league-record/ Copy Link Notts County have gone top of the National League (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Notts County took over top spot from Wrexham as Macaulay Langstaff set a new National League goalscoring record in their 3-0 victory over Wealdstone. Langstaff scored his 41st goal of season – the most in a single campaign since the league was rebranded in 2015 – as County reached 100 points for the campaign with four games remaining. Things got even better for the Magpies as news filtered in of Wrexham’s 3-1 defeat at Halifax. County, who have played a game more than Wrexham, are top on goal difference ahead of the sides’ meeting in Wales on Monday. Sam Austin gave them an eighth-minute lead against mid-table Wealdstone, curling home off the far post after Langstaff had capitalised on an error. Langstaff’s landmark came on the hour after he scampered on to goalkeeper Archie Mair’s clearance. Francis Vincent wrapped up the win after 76 minutes, leaving County with a better goal difference of three than Wrexham. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 3 2 Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39 3 Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire 4 Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout 5 Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre 6 Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes 7 ‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises 8 Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent 9 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 7 10 Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in… More from The Courier The Shack owner surprised by 'special' Dundee street art mural Stagecoach withdraws services in Methil after vandalism JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath… Dunfermline and Falkirk: Busting myths around origins of bitter rivalry Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder's expanding family-run Cafe Kisa Friday court round-up — Curfew-busting butt hunt Deniz Mehmet praises 'shattered but relentless' Dunfermline as he prepares for another Falkirk 'ribbing' MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home Canada Soccer offer St Johnstone striker Theo Bair support after 'vile and disgusting' racist… Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack Editor's Picks Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t wait to experience thrill of packed Gayfield Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in footwell Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream A boy named Sue? Scotland’s most androgynous names Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from a young age how to take flak Most Commented 1 Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront 2 'Heads should roll' in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 3 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 4 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 5 'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school tender agreed 6 KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf's SNP doesn't need the Greens in government 7 Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour 8 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 9 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach 10 ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell's downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf