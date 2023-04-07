10-man Altrincham produce late fightback to earn draw at Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Altrincham fought back from 2-0 down and having a player sent off to draw 2-2 with Oldham in their Vanarama National League match at Boundary Park.

Joe Nuttall put the hosts in front midway through the first half, before a header from substitute Bassala Sambou with 16 minutes left looked to have wrapped up the points.

Defender James Jones was shown a red card in the 79th minute following a foul on Sambou.

Altrincham, though, produced a remarkable late recovery as Maxi Oyedele fired in a long-range volley and Tyrese Sinclair headed in from an 89th-minute corner to snatch a draw.