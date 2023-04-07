Kane Ferdinand’s controversial late goal earns Maidenhead draw at Solihull By Press Association April 7 2023, 6.13pm Share Kane Ferdinand’s controversial late goal earns Maidenhead draw at Solihull Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4288738/kane-ferdinands-controversial-late-goal-earns-maidenhead-draw-at-solihull/ Copy Link Former Peterborough man Kane Ferdinand struck a late equaliser to grab the Magpies a point (Gareth Fuller/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Kane Ferdinand’s controversial late goal gave Maidenhead a 1-1 draw against Solihull in their Vanarama National League match at the ARMCO Arena. Justin Donawa had put the Moors ahead after being played through on goal in the 10th minute before defender Callum Howe saw his header cleared off the line. The Magpies pressed for an equaliser in the second half as Ashley Nathaniel-George’s strike was saved by Solihull goalkeeper Ryan Boot and Emile Acquah fired wide. Maidenhead substitute Shawn McCoulsky had a goal ruled out for offside before Ferdinand put the ball in the net again in the last minute. Ferdinand’s effort was also initially flagged offside, but the referee awarded the goal following consultation with his assistant. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank 3 2 Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39 3 Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire 4 Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout 5 Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre 6 Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes 7 ‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises 8 Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent 9 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 8 10 Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in… More from The Courier The Shack owner surprised by 'special' Dundee street art mural Stagecoach withdraws services in Methil after vandalism JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath… Dunfermline and Falkirk: Busting myths around origins of bitter rivalry Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder's expanding family-run Cafe Kisa Friday court round-up — Curfew-busting butt hunt Deniz Mehmet praises 'shattered but relentless' Dunfermline as he prepares for another Falkirk 'ribbing' MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home Canada Soccer offer St Johnstone striker Theo Bair support after 'vile and disgusting' racist… Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack Editor's Picks Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t wait to experience thrill of packed Gayfield Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in footwell Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream A boy named Sue? Scotland’s most androgynous names Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from a young age how to take flak Most Commented 1 Teens set fires and smash boat shed at Broughty Ferry waterfront 2 'Heads should roll' in Dundee Olympia pool scandal, says shocked former auditor 3 Dundee low emission zones - how to check if your car is affected 4 St Andrews named second most expensive Scottish seaside town - how much does a home cost? 5 'Who would pay for repairs?' — Fears over Dundee Olympia repeat after £100m school tender agreed 6 KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf's SNP doesn't need the Greens in government 7 Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream 8 Dundee open-top bus breaks down on first day of tour 9 Humza Yousaf Q&A: First minister grilled on SNP finance probe crisis, Peter Murrell arrest and Nicola Sturgeon's legacy 10 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's current bourach