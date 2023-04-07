Kieran McKenna hails ‘good day’s work’ as Ipswich thump Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna hails ‘good day’s work’ as Ipswich thump Wycombe

By Press Association
Kieran McKenna saw his Ipswich side win handsomely (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Kieran McKenna saw his Ipswich side win handsomely (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna insisted his side’s 4-0 win over Wycombe was not as comfortable as the scoreline suggests.

First-half goals from George Hirst and Conor Chaplin and second-half strikes from Wes Burns and Freddie Ladapo with a penalty earned Town their eighth league win on the trot as they moved above Sheffield Wednesday into second place.

McKenna said: “It was a good day’s work in the end. It wasn’t an easy game. Of course it looks like a comfortable win in the end, but we know as a group it’s all the little details and the sacrifice and the work that goes into winning any game in this league.

“We are just happy to come through it with a good result and a good performance.

“It took us a little bit of time at the start of the game. Wycombe put one or two extra defensive-minded players in the team and set up in a way to make it difficult for us and it wasn’t easy and we had to be patient, trying to find a solution, find the spare man and the ways we could hurt the back line.

“But we did that better as the half went on and of course when you get the first goal from the set-play that’s always a great start at home and from there we pushed on.”

Hirst headed in the opener from a Leif Davis corner in the 38th minute and Chaplin added a second just before the break.

Burns made it 3-0 after 57 minutes and Ladapo made it four from the penalty spot in the 75th minute.

Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield hailed Ipswich as the “best team” in League One

He said: “It was a tough day. I think unfortunately we ran into the best team in the division on a particularly good day.

“Their recent results and performances would suggest that and that’s what happened today.

“I felt half-an-hour into the game we were kind of finding our way, getting a foothold into the game. I thought the shape was working, we were building ourselves into the game, which is what we needed to do.

“I think it would have been easy for us to roll over early on, but I thought we stood firm and obviously the nature of the first goal put us on the back foot.

“Once you give away a goal like that you hold firm until half-time, regroup and come out ready for the second half, but unfortunately we conceded that second just before half-time which takes the game away from you.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
2
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
3
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
4
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Demolition of the Glenwood Centre has been halted due to the discovery of asbestos. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes
7
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises
8
Dog Days, filmed in Dundee, stars Conor McCarron (of Neds fame), emerging Dundee talent Shannon Allan, and Glasgow-based Hollywood actor Brian McCardie.
Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent
9
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media after her last FMQs. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream
8
10
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…

More from The Courier

CR0042088, Poppy Watson, Dundee, Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, beside new Syke mural of her on Mary Ann Lane. Picture shows; Gill beside the mural of herself. Friday 7th April, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
The Shack owner surprised by 'special' Dundee street art mural
Stagecoach has withdrawn services along Den Walk and Kirkland Walk due to vandalism. Image: Google Street View
Stagecoach withdraws services in Methil after vandalism
(L to R) Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath…
Both clubs have a large, passionate support. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline and Falkirk: Busting myths around origins of bitter rivalry
Cafe Kisa owners Samuel Wightman and Kirsty Laird, with their nine-week-old baby Maisie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder's expanding family-run Cafe Kisa
Kieran McKenna saw his Ipswich side win handsomely (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Friday court round-up — Curfew-busting butt hunt
Pars keeper Deniz Mehmet set a new record last week. Image: Craig Brown.
Deniz Mehmet praises 'shattered but relentless' Dunfermline as he prepares for another Falkirk 'ribbing'
Farmer Stuart McDougall next to a trailer containing dead lambs
MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home
Theo Bair in training before St Johnstone's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Canada Soccer offer St Johnstone striker Theo Bair support after 'vile and disgusting' racist…
Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack

Editor's Picks

Most Commented