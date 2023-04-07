Norwich boss David Wagner: Beating Blackburn was our biggest win of the season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Wagner believes Norwich’s 2-0 victory at play-off rivals Blackburn was their “biggest win of the season”.

Norwich were four points and a place behind sixth-place Rovers ahead of the match, but were on their way to reducing the gap in the 11th minute when Liam Gibbs’ first senior goal capped off a superb team move.

Max Aarons then struck a post before the break and Norwich doubled the advantage in the 55th minute through Gabriel Sara’s convincing finish from a tight angle.

A brilliant Angus Gunn save and Sam McCallum’s goal-line clearance guaranteed the points.

After stretching their unbeaten away run to five, Wagner admitted it was a satisfying result especially with injury worries surrounding the side, including Grant Hanley who was carried off the pitch on a stretcher towards the end of the first half.

Wagner said: “I think it was one of the, or maybe the, biggest win of the season. And not only because of the circumstances of the table.

“I think we faced so many knocks in our face, setbacks or difficulties in the last six-seven days with the injury of Kenny (McLean) – a serious knee ligament injury which more or less finishes his season.

“Then obviously the injury of Grant – an Achilles injury, which we have to scan, but if he can’t carry on it looks serious. And then Gibbo (Ben Gibson) pulled his hamstring as well.

“How the players took this on board and reacted, fought, were committed, how they dug in, the team and fighting spirit was just great and they played some good football.

“Blackburn made some chances as we did but I thought it was a deserved win, especially after the difficult circumstances that the players faced. It was a very big win.”

It is now three defeats in the last four matches for Blackburn and although boss Jon Dahl Tomasson thought the game was even, he admitted Norwich were “clinical”.

He said: “It was a disappointing result. We knew it was going to be tough against a team with Premier League experience and what I said before the game, they are expected to be up there if you look at the budget and their players.

“I think the first half was very even, not many chances. The second half I thought there were more chances and we created chances. There was a big moment before the second goal, brilliant play, but we didn’t score and then Norwich scored the second goal.

“We kept on creating chances, three or four off the line against a very good side. We’re still in a very good position so we should remember that.

“When you concede you’re always disappointed, but we need to say they were clinical.

“Both goals actually we should have done better with our defending, but they were good finishes and maybe that was the difference.”