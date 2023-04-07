Neil Warnock feels Huddersfield in a good place after victory at Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Warnock feels Huddersfield in a good place after victory at Watford

By Press Association
Neil Warnock feels Huddersfield are heading in the right direction after beating Watford (Steven Paston/PA)
Neil Warnock feels Huddersfield are heading in the right direction after beating Watford (Steven Paston/PA)

Neil Warnock believes Huddersfield are in a good place after boosting their survival hopes with a 3-2 win at Watford.

Victory takes the Yorkshire side out of the Sky Bet Championship drop zone for the first time since August.

With a home game on Easter Monday against Blackburn up next, Warnock feels his side are moving in the right direction.

He said: “It looks a lot better than it did four weeks ago. You can tell when you’re talking to the players that they’re listening and taking everything in.

“They trust me. I just can’t fault the group of lads, they’ve given me everything.

“I don’t think we’re soft now – we’ve gone to Millwall, Middlesbrough and Watford and stood up to them.

“They’ve got belief. It’s getting enough points in the next six games and we’ve got to get them as soon as possible.

“It was strange, I thought they shot themselves in the foot at times, they broke the play up for us.”

The hosts started the brighter of the two sides at a sunny Vicarage Road and took the lead on 32 minutes when Yaser Asprilla took the ball on the edge of the area and delivered a shot hard and low.

Huddersfield equalised just before the interval when a cross by Josh Koroma was only half-cleared by Ryan Porteous and Jack Rudoni was able to slot home the loose ball.

It got even better for the visitors 10 minutes after the restart when Matty Pearson headed home a Rudoni free-kick, which led to a loud, negative reaction from the home supporters.

Their misery was complete with Huddersfield’s introduction of Kian Harratt on 81 minutes as the substitute made an immediate impact with a header from close range after a Koroma cross.

However, Watford gave themselves late hope through substitute Britt Assombalonga, who struck low to make it a nervy ending for Huddersfield.

There was drama right at the end when a melee saw Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann dismissed for two yellows in quick succession, but head coach Chris Wilder accepted the blame.

Wilder said: “Great days for our opponents, and congratulations on a solid performance and result.

“I’ll take responsibility for that performance, we enjoy it when we win and take the plaudits so I’ll take the responsibility.

“Do I see a team that gave up? No, they went to the end. Being 3-1 down and the mood around the place being negative, I own that performance myself.

“Danny Bachmann will learn from that, and he needs to check his emotions.

“We’d all love it to be a positive environment, but I’ve got no problems with the fans’ reaction whatsoever.”

