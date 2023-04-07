Steven Schumacher hails Plymouth game-changers as subs seal win over Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Schumacher hails Plymouth game-changers as subs seal win over Morecambe

By Press Association
Steven Schumacher, left, saw substitutes including Danny Mayor, centre, turn the game around (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher praised his side’s character and depth as they battled back from a goal down to pick up three points to take them to the top of League One.

Second-half goals from substitutes Danny Mayor, Ben Waine and Jay Matete gave the Greens the points after Jensen Weir had given struggling Morecambe a shock third-minute lead.

A delighted Schumacher said: “I’m pleased we got the three points, that’s what we came for.

“At half-time we told the lads to try and land on a few more second balls and I knew if we could produce a moment of quality we’d be back in the game.

“It helps when you have a squad and the quality we have. I know I always pick a side to try and make a game plan to try and win that type of game but I know I’ve also got a bench that can come on and make an impact.

“We’ve also got great characters in there that don’t moan too much if they’re not involved or not starting in games, and if they’re called upon they try and come on the pitch and make an impact, like they did today.”

Morecambe made a perfect start when they broke away following an Argyle corner to take the lead after just three minutes. Dan Crowley sent Weir racing through on goal and the Morecambe man kept his cool to score.

The Pilgrims needed some magic from Mayor to get themselves back into the game just after the hour. The Argyle substitute, who had been on the field for just five minutes, picked up the ball on the edge of the box and superbly curled his effort past Connor Ripley into the bottom right corner on the hour mark.

Plymouth left it late to score the winner three minutes from time when Waine tapped home from close range before Matete made sure of the points in stoppage time.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams, who saw his side slip to second bottom of the table and five points from survival, said his side’s lack of experience proved vital again.

He said: “The defeat is really difficult to take because we got ahead in the game through Jensen Weir with a well-worked goal very early in the match and it gave us a foothold in the game.

“I thought we dealt well with the threat that Argyle posed to us until Danny Mayor scored. We then give the ball away in the 86th minute in our box and they punish us and then in injury time when we’re trying to push to get that equaliser they score in added time.

“At the end of the day we’ve lost too many points this season from winning positions and that’s probably through the inexperience in the squad, we’ve lost 21 points now from winning positions and that has proved vital.”

