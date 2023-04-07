Phil Parkinson says Wrexham ‘stunned’ by loss to Halifax in blow to title hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Phil Parkinson says Wrexham ‘stunned’ by loss to Halifax in blow to title hopes

By Press Association
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson expects his players to bounce back against title rivals Notts County on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson expects his players to bounce back against title rivals Notts County on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson admitted his players were “stunned” after a 3-1 defeat at Halifax knocked them off top spot and dented their National League title chances.

Elliot Lee gave Wrexham an interval lead but their 28-game unbeaten league run was halted as Halifax hit back in the second half through Milli Alli’s brilliant double before Mani Dieseruvwe added a late third.

Wrexham’s first league defeat since early October dealt their automatic promotion hopes a blow as Notts County’s home win against Wealdstone lifted them above Parkinson’s side on goal difference.

Parkinson said: “The lads aren’t used to losing. They’re a bit stunned in there because we know we didn’t really deserve anything from that second period and the first period we had chances to be out of sight.

“The players are quiet because they care a lot and they’re used to winning.

“But today is a real reminder for us that in any game of football there’s no divine right to turn up and win. You have to be strong as a team and be resilient.”

Wrexham and now Notts County are the sixth and seventh teams in National League history to reach the 100-point mark.

They jointly hold a new league record of 106 goals scored in a season and Monday’s showdown between the two sides at The Racecourse Ground could prove to be a title decider.

“We’ve got a terrific game on Monday to bounce back,” Parkinson added. “They’ll be lifted by this result as we were when they lost to Dagenham (in February).

“We’ve come a long way on this run we’ve had, unbeaten and a great points return per game. Today is a bad day but let’s see what we’re all about on Monday.

“It hurts when you lose but management and players have to pick themselves up quickly and we will do that on Monday.”

A bumper Bank Holiday crowd of 7,863 at The Shay was swelled by 4,500 Wrexham fans and Halifax striker Dieseruvwe said that helped lift his side.

The Shaymen were also full of confidence after sealing a Wembley date next month in the FA Trophy final after last week’s penalty shootout win against Altrincham.

Dieseruvwe said: “There was something about today, the atmosphere and all the fans and everything, it just helped the boys and gave us an extra edge, 100 per cent.”

On two-goal Alli, signed in the summer following his release from Stockport, Dieseruvwe added: “He got a great two goals but he would have got an earful if he didn’t pass me that one, so I’m glad he put it on a plate.

“He’s been fantastic since he came into the team. He’s a top talent and I think has the potential to go all the way if he keeps his head down.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
2
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
3
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
4
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Demolition of the Glenwood Centre has been halted due to the discovery of asbestos. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Asbestos discovery halts Glenwood demolition in Glenrothes
7
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises
8
Dog Days, filmed in Dundee, stars Conor McCarron (of Neds fame), emerging Dundee talent Shannon Allan, and Glasgow-based Hollywood actor Brian McCardie.
Dog Days: Dundee-based BBC drama about homelessness, hope, and addiction stars emerging local talent
9
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media after her last FMQs. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Nicola Sturgeon sidelined as SNP veterans protect independence dream
8
10
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…

More from The Courier

CR0042088, Poppy Watson, Dundee, Gill Young, owner of The Shack Street Food, beside new Syke mural of her on Mary Ann Lane. Picture shows; Gill beside the mural of herself. Friday 7th April, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
The Shack owner surprised by 'special' Dundee street art mural
Stagecoach has withdrawn services along Den Walk and Kirkland Walk due to vandalism. Image: Google Street View
Stagecoach withdraws services in Methil after vandalism
(L to R) Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and Arbroath manager Dick Campbell. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Easter weekend brings hope of resurrection for Dundee United, Dundee and Arbroath…
Both clubs have a large, passionate support. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline and Falkirk: Busting myths around origins of bitter rivalry
Cafe Kisa owners Samuel Wightman and Kirsty Laird, with their nine-week-old baby Maisie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chance meeting led to blossoming romance at Auchterarder's expanding family-run Cafe Kisa
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson expects his players to bounce back against title rivals Notts County on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Friday court round-up — Curfew-busting butt hunt
Pars keeper Deniz Mehmet set a new record last week. Image: Craig Brown.
Deniz Mehmet praises 'shattered but relentless' Dunfermline as he prepares for another Falkirk 'ribbing'
Farmer Stuart McDougall next to a trailer containing dead lambs
MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home
Theo Bair in training before St Johnstone's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
Canada Soccer offer St Johnstone striker Theo Bair support after 'vile and disgusting' racist…
Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack

Editor's Picks

Most Commented