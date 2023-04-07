Last-gasp Hull leveller was ‘harsh lesson’ for Sunderland, says Tony Mowbray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Last-gasp Hull leveller was ‘harsh lesson’ for Sunderland, says Tony Mowbray

By Press Association
Tony Mowbray saw Sunderland concede a last-gasp leveller (Mike Egerton/PA).
Tony Mowbray saw Sunderland concede a last-gasp leveller (Mike Egerton/PA).

Tony Mowbray admitted his Sunderland side were dealt a “harsh lesson” as they conceded a 98th-minute equaliser to draw 4-4 with Hull in a dramatic game at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland fought back from 1-0 and then 3-2 down to lead 4-3 in the dying moments and looked set to close the gap on the play-off places to four points.

But substitute Pierre Ekwah fouled Regan Slater in the area and Ozan Tufan made no mistake from the spot to score his second goal of the game with the last kick.

Mowbray said: “We are learning at the coalface, we’re learning as we go along. That’s a harsh lesson, it’s a harsh lesson for Pierre not to tackle. The last kick of the game, don’t make a tackle, stand up and let them beat you.”

Despite the setback, though, Mowbray was upbeat about his side’s display.

He said: “I think there was lots of good stuff. As coaches, there was also a lot wrong.

“We scored some good goals. We reacted really well after a really poor opening 20 minutes. I felt good about the team at the end.

“Conceding the last kick doesn’t leave you feeling good, but it leaves me full of confidence that they can react like they did after the first 20 or 30 minutes when they cut us open pretty easily.

“It’s the Championship. We go to Burnley, the best team in the league, and don’t give them a sniff of building out from the back. And then play against Hull who find the answers.

“I felt it was a slow start from a few of the players. We had words at half-time to liven up and we were much better in the second half when we took the initiative.”

Hull took an early lead through Tufan before Sunderland hit back with a quickfire double from Joe Gelhardt and Amad Diallo.

The visitors then quickly got back on level terms through Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, whose goal was the third in the space of five minutes.

Sunderland started the second half on the front foot, but fell behind when Slater pounced on a Trai Hume mistake.

However, the Black Cats fought back again as Amad scored his second from the spot after a foul on Jack Clarke, who then finished off a fine team move in the 81st minute to make it 4-3.

Sunderland looked set to see it victory before the further drama at the death.

Hull boss Liam Rosenior had mixed emotions after the game.

He said: “For 25 minutes that’s the best performance I’ve seen from my group, then we shoot ourselves in the foot.

“We should go 2-0 up, we have an unbelievable chance and within 30 seconds the ball is in our net. Then we give another cheap goal away. I have to give the players credit because they’re learning something new.

“I keep saying it’s a process. You saw for long spells what I want consistently. This game encapsulated our season, we shoot ourselves in the foot.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Perthshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Theo Bair. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Theo Bair thanks Perth fans for 'moment of class' in response…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson looks dejected during the match. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone are in a relegation battle, 'simple as that'
Ian Campbell praised Arbroath's spirit in the Dundee draw. Image: SNS
Ian Campbell praises Arbroath 'collective spirit' as they stretch unbeaten run to 7 games…
Pars manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake praises 'never beaten' Dunfermline and 'scenes' from Pars fans after coming from…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting…
Linlathen Store was closed for several hours. Image: Supplied
Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent
McCann was instrumental. Image: Craig Brown.
Falkirk v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Lewis McCann…
Paul McMullan has an early chance for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee are held by…
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
A bumper crowd at Arbroath v Dundee. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dundee draw attracts biggest Gayfield gate…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented