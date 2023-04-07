Connor Roberts strike sends Burnley back into the Premier League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Connor Roberts strike sends Burnley back into the Premier League

By Press Association
Connor Roberts (left) celebrates scoring the winning goal with Nathan Tella (Richard Sellers/PA)
Connor Roberts (left) celebrates scoring the winning goal with Nathan Tella (Richard Sellers/PA)

Burnley’s promotion back to the Premier League was confirmed with seven games to spare as they beat Middlesbrough 2-1 at the Riverside.

Just over 10 months since they were relegated under the caretaker stewardship of Mike Jackson, Vincent Kompany’s reborn Clarets will be back in the top-flight next season.

Ashley Barnes’ first-half opener set them on their way on Teesside, and while Boro briefly restored parity thanks to a penalty from Chuba Akpom, Connor Roberts’ 66th-minute strike secured the victory that guarantees promotion.

With an 11-point cushion over second-placed Sheffield United, Burnley will almost certainly end the season as champions, while Middlesbrough’s hopes of claiming automatic promotion are surely over given they are now nine points adrift of the second-placed Blades, having played a game more.

Burnley started the evening knowing only a victory would be sufficient to guarantee a return to the top-flight at the first time of asking, and while Cameron Archer threatened for Boro in the opening 10 minutes with a volley that flew over, the Clarets calmed any jitters by opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

Josh Brownhill’s 20-yard strike would probably have been saved by Zack Steffen, but an alert Barnes stuck out a foot in the penalty area to divert the ball past the Middlesbrough goalkeeper and into the net.

Akpom blazed over from outside the area as Middlesbrough tried to haul themselves back into the game, but Burnley should really have extended their advantage just before the half-hour mark.

Nathan Tella stole in behind Darragh Lenihan as he raced onto a headed ball forward, but despite being clean through on goal, the Southampton loanee dragged a wasteful effort wide of the left-hand post.

The intensity of Burnley’s midfield pressing enabled them to remain on the front foot for much of the evening, with the visitors’ willingness to take risks in possession, no matter where they were on the field, clearly a key part of the tactical DNA that Kompany has inherited from his playing days with Manchester City.

Vincent Kompany
Vincent Kompany has led Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boro are also hoping to get back to the top-flight this season, of course, and having refused to cave in during the first half, the hosts got themselves back onto level terms within the opening two minutes of the second.

A blocked shot rebounded towards Archer, who was bundled over by a clumsy challenge from Josh Cullen as he prepared to take control of the ball inside the area. Akpom stepped up and calmly drilled home his 27th league goal of a remarkable season from the penalty spot.

Barnes headed Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s cross over as Burnley attempted to restore their advantage, and the visitors claimed the lead for a second time in the 66th minute.

Tella broke clear to slide over a low cross from the right, and having broken into the area, Roberts was left with the simple task of turning the ball home from the edge of the six-yard box.

Burnley’s celebrations were soured when Gudmundsson appeared to be struck by something that had been thrown from the crowd, but the Clarets celebrated enthusiastically when the final whistle confirmed their success.

