Partick Thistle hit four second-half goals to crush Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Partick Thistle cut the gap on Queen’s Park to three points with a thumping 4-0 win over the cinch Championship leaders at Firhill.

After a scoreless first half of few chances, Thistle struck five minutes after the break as Scott Tiffoney cut the ball back for Kevin Holt to convert at the far post.

Thistle doubled their lead midway through the second half when Kyle Turner tapped home and Daniel Mullen swept home a third seven minutes from time.

Holt grabbed his second in the final minute by latching on to a rebound.

Queen’s Park remain a point ahead of second-placed Dundee, who have two games in hand.