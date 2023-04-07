Erik ten Hag welcomes return of ‘valuable’ Christian Eriksen and Casemiro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Erik ten Hag welcomes return of ‘valuable’ Christian Eriksen and Casemiro

By Press Association
Christian Eriksen, left, and Casemiro, second left, will soon be back for Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
Christian Eriksen, left, and Casemiro, second left, will soon be back for Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

Erik ten Hag believes the impending returns of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro will be a fillip for Manchester United as they head towards the business end of the season.

The Carabao Cup winners harbour hopes of a top-four Premier League finish and have progressed to the latter stages of both the Europa League and FA Cup, so an exacting climax to the campaign awaits.

United’s ranks will be strengthened against Everton in the lunchtime kick-off on Saturday by Eriksen’s return to the matchday squad after an ankle injury that has sidelined the Dane for the last two months.

Casemiro will be available after serving the last match of a four-game suspension this weekend, and Ten Hag is relishing soon having the experienced and influential duo back in the centre of the park.

“It’s obvious and clear that two very valuable players (are coming back), especially so in midfield,” said Ten Hag, whose side have won just one of their last four Premier League matches.

“We all know how important the midfield department is and what we have had to do in several games is find a new balance and that’s not so easy to find in this stage of the season.

“Sometimes it’s also a little bit trial and error bringing new players in, bringing players in a different position so that’s what we did.

“We have to make it a really successful season and we have a great squad now, so I’m really positive to get a good final stage of the season and to get even more silverware.”

Casemiro, right, has been sent off in two of his last three Premier League appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)
Casemiro, right, has been sent off in two of his last three Premier League appearances (Martin Rickett/PA)

Casemiro has been one of United’s leading lights this season but his success has been slightly diminished by his recent disciplinary record, seeing red against both Crystal Palace and Southampton.

He was given his marching orders against Palace for grabbing Will Hughes round the neck during a mass melee in February and was sent off just two league appearances later when a yellow for a challenge that ended up with his boot on Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz’s shin was upgraded to red by VAR.

“I trust the refs but I have to say, for me, both are definitely not a red card,” Ten Hag added.

“Everyone knows football, when you play at the top level, you know that’s not a red card because then you would be sending off many players in every game in the Premier League.

“He’s taking part (in training) but especially for players like Casemiro, it’s not an advantage. He needs the rhythm from training for games and he misses that. Luckily he had a game for Brazil (when they played Morocco in an international friendly on March 25).”

Marcus Rashford's contract at Manchester United expires at the end of the 2023-24 season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford’s contract at Manchester United expires at the end of the 2023-24 season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Luke Shaw will miss out against Everton after limping off in the 1-0 win against Brentford on Wednesday and while Ten Hag did not disclose the injury, he is optimistic the England defender will be back soon.

“It’s an injury you have to see over days how it progresses,” Ten Hag said. “Sometimes you underestimate this injury but I think Luke did quite well, he knows his body and he went off in the right moment before taking more damage.

“In this moment we are quite positive about him returning quickly.”

Ten Hag, who is hopeful of welcoming back Alejandro Garnacho from an ankle injury before the end of the season, also insisted he is relatively sanguine about the contract situation of Marcus Rashford.

The striker took his tally for the season to 28 goals against Brentford in midweek and his red-hot form has underlined the urgency to tie him down, with his current deal running to the end of next season.

“It’s not a concern for me,” Ten Hag added. “I don’t want to give a comment on the process because I don’t think it will support the process. But I’m quite relaxed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Perthshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Theo Bair. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Theo Bair thanks Perth fans for 'moment of class' in response…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson looks dejected during the match. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone are in a relegation battle, 'simple as that'
Ian Campbell praised Arbroath's spirit in the Dundee draw. Image: SNS
Ian Campbell praises Arbroath 'collective spirit' as they stretch unbeaten run to 7 games…
Pars manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake praises 'never beaten' Dunfermline and 'scenes' from Pars fans after coming from…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting…
Linlathen Store was closed for several hours. Image: Supplied
Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent
McCann was instrumental. Image: Craig Brown.
Falkirk v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Lewis McCann…
Paul McMullan has an early chance for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee are held by…
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
A bumper crowd at Arbroath v Dundee. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dundee draw attracts biggest Gayfield gate…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented