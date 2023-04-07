Julen Lopetegui says Wolves will keep their heads as run-in intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Julen Lopetegui says Wolves will keep their heads as run-in intensifies

By Press Association
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has been unhappy with some decisions this season. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has been unhappy with some decisions this season. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Boss Julen Lopetegui vowed Wolves will keep their cool – despite fresh charges from the Football Association.

Tempers have risen at Molineux in the last few weeks as they continue to battle relegation.

Assistant Pablo Sanz was charged, along with Nottingham Forest coach Alan Tate, with improper conduct after the pair were sent off during last week’s 1-1 draw.

Daniel Podence has been also charged with spitting at Brennan Johnson, something he denies.

It comes after Wolves and Forest were fined after the players clashed at the end of their Carabao Cup tie in January, which Forest won on penalties.

Lopetegui also fumed at referee Michael Salisbury following last month’s 4-2 defeat to Leeds, saying he could write a book about the bad decisions which have hurt his side this term.

Wolves are just one point above the Premier League drop zone ahead of Saturday’s visit of Chelsea but Lopetegui promised to remain focused.

He said: “I respect all of my colleagues, all of them. The fight is inside the pitch, out (of the pitch) we have to help the team, no more.

“I try to respect all the coaches, the opposition bench, the referee because it’s my way of working. I demand the same from my staff but maybe sometimes different things happen.

“We are people, sometimes we make mistakes and we try to improve. My staff are not ones who do not respect others. My staff are polite.

“The real situation is we have a challenge in front of us. Nine matches to achieve our aims.

“When we win all of us are happy but the line is going to be very fine. We have to put the focus on our aims, no more.”

Lopetegui faces a Chelsea side with Frank Lampard now in charge following Sunday’s sacking of Graham Potter.

It came just hours after Leicester axed Brendan Rodgers with a record 12 Premier League managers losing their jobs this season.

“This is our job, unfortunately it’s happened more this year. Maybe this is because all of the teams have the same aims and they can’t all achieve them,” said Lopetegui, who replaced the sacked Bruno Lage at Molineux.

“When one colleague is sacked I’m sorry for him. You have to be able to work under pressure, it’s our job.

“You don’t have control of the decision of others. If you are always thinking it’s going to happen or not (it does not help), you have to play every day doing your best.

“Unfortunately it’s the real situation, we have to accept it’s part of the job.”

