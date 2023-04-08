Jurgen Klopp not contemplating Liverpool missing out on Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jurgen Klopp not contemplating Liverpool missing out on Europe

By Press Association
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is facing up to not having Champions League football next season (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is facing up to not having Champions League football next season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp refused to contemplate the benefits of a season without European football as he remains determined to keep his side pushing until the end of the current campaign.

With hopes of a top-four finish fading by the week – they head into Sunday’s clash at home to Premier League leaders Arsenal 10 points adrift of Manchester United – the consolation would likely be the Europa League or even Europa Conference League.

Given the midweek rigours of any UEFA competition, a year without European football could prove beneficial to the Reds and their rebuilding process, but Klopp will not think about that until Liverpool’s fate is decided.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not think about European football – or the lack of it – until the end of the season (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“It is not about what I could consider, it is about what we get. I don’t know where we will end up,” he said.

“What I know is that we have to go through this. That’s it, that’s what I know, and then there will be a new start naturally because it’s a new season.

“But until then we have to go through this and that’s a super challenge, a massive challenge obviously in this (modern) world.

“Imagine if we lose the next 10 games and I would still sit here and say: ‘Next season we will turn it around,’ or whatever.

“It’s hard to believe that happening but here at Liverpool, theoretically, it could happen.

“If we really want to go through this we have to accept the things that happen afterwards.

“So the lower we finish this season on, the easier it will be to improve next year. Is it enough? I don’t know. But it is not about that in the moment.

“We can’t care about top six, top four, whatever. We have to care about the next game, win a game and another and another and we are capable of doing that.”

Klopp made six changes for the dismal draw at Chelsea in midweek, including dropping the likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While Salah has, like the rest of the squad, performed below his usual high standards he has not had the scrutiny which has come Alexander-Arnold’s way as a defender.

With Virgil van Dijk (after illness) and Andy Robertson (rested) both set to return to the back four, Klopp could continue with Joe Gomez at right-back to face Arsenal.

But either way he stressed that should not mean it makes Alexander-Arnold a talking point yet again.

“Not as good or consistent as he used to be, like pretty much all of the boys,” was the manager’s assessment of the full-back’s form this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold's form has been under constant scrutiny this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Do you expect me to say he played a world-class season and I leave him out anyway? That makes no sense.

“No, nobody performed on the level we saw and the level we know they can.

“In moments, yes, of course. Great games, fantastic games, super situations but consistently nobody, no. Him not as well.”

