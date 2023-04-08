Football fan Prince George joins William to cheer on Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football fan Prince George joins William to cheer on Aston Villa

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales with Prince George of Wales and Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow (right) in the stands during the Premier League match at Villa Park (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Prince of Wales with Prince George of Wales and Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow (right) in the stands during the Premier League match at Villa Park (Joe Giddens/PA)

Prince George enjoyed a nail-biting day out with his father the Prince of Wales to watch Aston Villa’s win against Nottingham Forest.

The nine-year-old football mad future king was seen in the stands with William and Villa chief executive Christian Purslow at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Villa Park
William and George react during the Aston Villa match (Joe Giddens/PA)

George was a mini-me of William, mirroring his expressions and clutching his hands to the side of his face during one tense close call, with both wearing a navy blue jumper and pale blue open-necked shirt.

The first half remained goalless after 45 minutes, but George was ecstatic when Bertrand Traore scored for Villa three minutes into the second half.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Villa Park
George celebrates a Villa goal (Joe Giddens/PA)

The prince jumped up to high-five those in front of him.

A last-minute goal in extra time from Ollie Watkins saw Villa land a 2-0 win, moving the team into the Premier League’s top six.

Young Aston Villa fan George is set for a key role at his grandfather the King’s coronation next month, when he serves as one of eight Pages of Honour during the ceremony.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Villa Park
George and William react during the game (Joe Giddens/PA)

He was seen deep in conversation with his father, who is president of the Football Association, as he pointed at the pitch.

Five seats along from George in the stands was England manager Gareth Southgate.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Villa Park
George chatting to William before the Premier League match (Joe Giddens/PA)

In June 2021, the prince joined his parents at Wembley to watch the England men’s team’s 2-1 victory over Germany during the Euros.

He was also there to see their devastating loss in the final to Italy on penalties.

England v Germany – UEFA Euro 2020 – Round of 16 – Wembley Stadium
William and Kate with son George for the England v Germany match (Mike Egerton/PA)

But George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis cheered on the Lionesses from their home during the England women’s triumphant win against Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

The Wales family all support Aston Villa.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Villa Park
The Prince of Wales with Prince George, Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow and England manager Gareth Southgate (far left) (Joe Giddens/PA)

George was pictured enthusiastically celebrating a 5-1 Villa win with William, Kate and Charlotte in October 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Perthshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

Ian Campbell praised Arbroath's spirit in the Dundee draw. Image: SNS
Ian Campbell praises Arbroath 'collective spirit' as they stretch unbeaten run to 7 games…
Pars manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
James McPake praises 'never beaten' Dunfermline and 'scenes' from Pars fans after coming from…
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer hails 3,000-strong away support after Arbroath draw and promises 'exciting…
Linlathen Store was closed for several hours. Image: Supplied
Shopkeeper taken to hospital after alleged stabbing during attempted robbery at Dundee newsagent
McCann was instrumental. Image: Craig Brown.
Falkirk v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Lewis McCann…
Paul McMullan has an early chance for Dundee at Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee are held by…
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
A bumper crowd at Arbroath v Dundee. Image: SNS
Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dundee draw attracts biggest Gayfield gate…
The Venny, The Jumps by Mary Redmond. Image: Paul Reid.
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…
'All around the park' Easter event at Douglas Community Park. Picture shows; Zariyah Duffy, 4, on an Easter egg hunt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt

Editor's Picks

Most Commented